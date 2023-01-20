trending:

Met Opera concert to mark anniversary of Ukraine invasion

by The Associated Press - 01/20/23 12:23 PM ET
FILE – People appear in Josie Robertson Plaza in front of The Metropolitan Opera house at Lincoln Center in New York on March 12, 2020. . (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera will mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with a concert to remember victims of the war.

Met music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct Mozart’s Requiem and Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. Soprano Golda Schultz, mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo, tenor Dmytro Popov, and Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi will be the soloists at the Feb. 24 performance.

“Mozart’s Requiem is to remember the innocent victims of the war, and Beethoven’s Fifth is in anticipation of the victory to come,” Met general manager Peter Gelb said in a statement Friday.

The concert will be broadcast on radio and will be presented in association with the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. All tickets cost $50 and go on sale Feb. 1, and the Met is encouraging ticket buyers to make donations to Ukraine relief efforts.

