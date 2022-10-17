trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Met Opera, NY Philharmonic, Carnegie Hall drop mask mandate

by The Associated Press - 10/17/22 2:22 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/17/22 2:22 PM ET
FILE – David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center appears closed during COVID-19 lockdown in New York on May 12, 2020. The Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic and Carnegie Hall are dropping their audience mask requirement starting Oct. 24, ending policies in place since they reopened last year. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic and Carnegie Hall are dropping their audience mask requirement starting Oct. 24, ending policies in place since they reopened last year.

The decisions announced Monday make wearing of masks optional and put the institutions in line with Broadway theaters, which made face coverings optional last July.

The Met had already dropped its proof of vaccination requirement last month.

The Philharmonic said in an email to subscribers that “to reflect the current COVID landscape, we are updating our mask policy per the recommendations of our medical advisers.”

Carnegie Hall posted on its website that “guests are encouraged to wear a properly fitting mask over their nose and mouth.”

Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall shut down indoor performances in March 2020 because of the pandemic and reopened last fall.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats worry they peaked too soon ...
  2. Marijuana use is becoming a new ...
  3. The four sleeper races that may ...
  4. Georgia smashes record for early ...
  5. Kinzinger says Secret Service Jan. 6 ...
  6. Five takeaways from the Abrams-Kemp ...
  7. Trump slams ‘stupid’ GOP Colorado ...
  8. Biden administration demands Arizona ...
  9. Video of Wisconsin supermarket’s ...
  10. Utah emerges as wild card in battle ...
  11. Fiona Hill says Musk tweet ‘clearly ...
  12. Greene: If McCarthy wants to make ...
  13. To know how the war in Ukraine will ...
  14. Fetterman’s wife calls for NBC to ...
  15. Biden to announce first bill he’d ...
  16. Tampa Bay paper publishes video of ...
  17. McCarthy warns no ‘blank ...
  18. The Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac endgame
Load more

Video

See all Video