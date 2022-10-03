trending:

Met Opera starts streaming of live performances to homes

by The Associated Press - 10/03/22 5:01 PM ET
This image released by The Metropolitan Opera shows soprano Sondra Radvanovsky in the title role of Cherubini’s “Medea,” which opens the Metropolitan Opera season on Sept. 27. (Marty Sohl/Met Opera via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera is expanding its live telecasts to direct-to-home streaming in areas that don’t have movie theater transmissions, among them Brazil and Italy.

The Met launched its high-definition telecasts to movie theaters in December 2006 and plans 10 broadcasts per season.

The company said Monday that operas will be available for streams in 171 countries and territories beyond the 50 who have had movie-theater access. The cost will be $10-$20 per opera, which will be available for replays in a seven-day window. English, Spanish and French subtitles will be available for the streams.

About 2,000 movie theaters currently show the telecasts, and broadcasts will be available in the U.S. and Canada through location services and geo-fencing software to areas not near the movie transmissions.

Sales for home streaming start Oct. 17 ahead of this season’s first telecast, Cherubini’s “Medea” with Sondra Radvanovsky in an Italian translation starting Oct. 22.

