trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Met uncertain about producing Richard Jones’ Ring Cycle

by The Associated Press - 01/17/23 1:08 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/17/23 1:08 PM ET
FILE – People appear in Josie Robertson Plaza in front of The Metropolitan Opera house at Lincoln Center in New York on March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Met Opera will not start a new production of Wagner’s Ring Cycle in 2025 and is not sure whether it will move ahead with plans to present a staging of the tetralogy by director Richard Jones.

The Met had announced in February 2021 that it would present a co-production of “Der Ring des Nibelungen (The Ring of the Nibelung)” with the English National Opera directed by Jones, which began in London with “Die Walküre (The Valykrie)” that November. “Das Rheingold (Rhinegold)” is to open in London on Feb. 18 but the English opera said Tuesday it will not go ahead with “Siegfried” next season due to uncertainty in funding.

“With the ENO not being in a position to continue with the production of its Ring Cycle, it obviously makes it impossible to help produce it with them,” Met general manager Peter Gelb said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Gelb originally said he planned to start the Ring in New York in 2025 and present full cycles by 2026-27 but said Tuesday he previously had delayed that timetable.

The ENO said after negotiations with Arts Council England it will receive 11.46 million pounds ($14.06 million) in National Lottery funding for the fiscal year starting April 1, a 9% cut. Arts Council England had said in November that ENO’s annual general funding would be be eliminated and suggested the company move outside London.

“The delay in confirming our financial status has meant that our plans for the season ahead will inevitably have to change, including the postponement of a number of new productions as well as our current Ring Cycle, in partnership with the Met, which was due to continue with a new production of `Siegfried’ next season,” the ENO said.

“We do remain concerned that this only gives audiences and our workforce one year’s reprieve, and still leaves a huge amount of uncertainty regarding the ENO’s future,” the company said.

The Met’s last Ring Cycle, by director Robert Lepage, was presented in 2012, then revived in 2013 and 2019.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar land Oversight committee assignments after ...
  2. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  3. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  4. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  5. McConnell calls on Department of Justice to treat Trump and Biden equally 
  6. Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
  7. Trump on possible DeSantis challenge: 'We'll handle that the way I handle ...
  8. George Santos gets two committee assignments
  9. White House charges GOP with hypocrisy on Trump, Biden 
  10. DeSantis prohibits Florida state-run fund managers from considering ESG factors
  11. Did Biden just give Trump a ‘get out of jail free’ card?
  12. How the war in Ukraine could end sooner than expected
  13. Schumer, McCarthy working relationship off to rocky start
  14. Matt Schlapp accused of sexual assault by Walker aide in lawsuit
  15. UT blocks students from accessing TikTok
  16. White House struggles with messaging strategy over Biden documents 
  17. Wyoming lawmakers say they got what they wanted with proposal to ban EVs
  18. Harvard Medical School announces withdrawal from U.S. News & World Report ...
Load more

Video

See all Video