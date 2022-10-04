trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death

by The Associated Press - 10/04/22 5:29 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/04/22 5:29 PM ET
Mexican soap opera star Pablo Lyle listens to attorneys during pre-trial motions, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Miami-Dade Criminal Court in Miami. Lyle was found guilty of manslaughter, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation in Miami in 2019. (Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP, File)

MIAMI (AP) — A Mexican actor was convicted in South Florida on Tuesday of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation.

A six-person jury in Miami-Dade circuit county found Pablo Lyle, 35, guilty of manslaughter, according to court records. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

“Two lives were destroyed by simple roadway anger, a situation we see far too often on our streets and on streets across the country,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.

Before his arrest in the United States, Lyle starred in several Televisa telenovelas and a Netflix crime show called “Yankee.” His first major role was the lead on “La sombra del pasado.”

Lyle has claimed he acted in self-defense and was trying to protect his children in March 2019 when he punched Juan Ricardo Hernandez, 63, during a confrontation at a Miami intersection.

The unarmed Hernandez suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later at a hospital.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Petraeus: Putin is ‘literally out ...
  2. ‘Privileged’ Mar-a-Lago tranche ...
  3. Move over Chick-fil-A, new drive-thru ...
  4. How the US might respond to a Russian ...
  5. Trump’s direct handling of records ...
  6. What happens if Lake Powell runs out ...
  7. GOP seizes on Biden gaffes to attack ...
  8. Biden ‘disappointed’ by ...
  9. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump ...
  10. When will the Social Security ...
  11. Cook Political shifts House ratings ...
  12. McConnell saw killing Manchin bill as ...
  13. Biden bashes University of Idaho ...
  14. Scientists find new set of blood ...
  15. Five takeaways from the ...
  16. Several conservative Supreme Court ...
  17. Russia’s trajectory of hate: A big ...
  18. Walker firestorm upends Georgia ...
Load more

Video

See all Video