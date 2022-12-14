trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Mexican president asks Bad Bunny to play free concert

by The Associated Press - 12/14/22 4:46 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/14/22 4:46 PM ET
Bad Bunny en concierto en el Estadio Azteca de la Ciudad de México el viernes 9 de diciembre de 2022. (Foto AP/Eduardo Verdugo)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president made a public request Wednesday to Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny to play a free concert in Mexico City, to make up for a fake ticket scandal that left thousands frustrated outside his sold-out appearance Friday.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he couldn’t offer the singer any money, but the government would pay for the lights, stage and sound system, and even install a zip line at the capital’s huge main central plaza.

López Obrador suggested Bad Bunny would perform for free because he is “sensitive” and feels “solidarity” with those who couldn’t get in because of duplicate tickets sold by fraudsters.

“I would tell him how deeply we were touched to see young people sad because they couldn’t get in, because they had duplicated tickets, because they were victims of fraud,” López Obrador said.

Bad Bunny’s representatives did not immediately respond to an Associated Press email asking if he’ll take up the president’s offer.

Mexico’s consumer protection agency announced an investigation.

Ticketmaster Mexico said the event was highly sought-after but denied the concert was oversold. A company statement said 4.5 million requests had been received for just 120,000 available seats. Fakes then kept some legitimate ticketholders from getting in, it said.

“On Friday, an unprecedented number of false tickets, not bought through our official channels, were presented at the gates,” the company said, adding that noting the situation at the entrances caused “temporary interruptions in the ticket reading system, which unfortunately momentarily impeded recognition of legitimate tickets.”

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  2. The question Republicans dare not ask: Will Trump drop out of the 2024 ...
  3. Seven scenarios for McCarthy’s Speakership vote — ranked least to most ...
  4. GOP tempers flare as McCarthy pans McConnell’s spending strategy
  5. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  6. These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for stopgap funding bill
  7. Peter Thiel calls midterms ‘not merely disastrous but also depressing’ for ...
  8. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  9. Musk says he’s taking legal action over Twitter account that tracks his jet
  10. Trump special counsel has subpoenaed officials in these 7 battleground states
  11. Trump Organization lost secret criminal contempt trial
  12. Boehner gets emotional in Pelosi tribute: ‘My girls told me, tell the Speaker ...
  13. Michelle Obama ‘heartbroken’ by death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
  14. Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion ...
  15. Is this Donald Trump’s Joe McCarthy moment?
  16. Majority of Americans say Trump’s Constitution comments disqualifying: poll 
  17. Trump favorability sinks to lowest level since 2015: survey 
  18. Senate votes to ban TikTok use on government devices
Load more

Video

See all Video