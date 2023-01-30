trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s nephew to star in King of Pop biopic

by The Associated Press - 01/30/23 1:18 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/30/23 1:18 PM ET
Jaafar Jackson appears during the “Living with The Jacksons” panel at the Reelz Channel 2014 Summer TCA in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 12, 2014, left, and Michael Jackson appears at the American Cinema Award gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 9, 1987. Michael Jackson’s 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar, will play the King of Pop in a planned biopic to be directed by Antoine Fuqua. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Jackson’s 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in the planned biopic “Michael” to be directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Lionsgate announced Jackson’s casting Monday for the film being produced by Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King. Jackson is the second-youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s brother. He’s put out music of his own; in 2019, he released his debut single, “Got Me Singing.” “Michael” will be Jackson’s acting debut.

“I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” said King in a statement. “It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role.”

On Instagram, Fuqua shared a black-and-white photograph of Jackson in character. Fuqua added in a statement that Jackson “has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera.”

On Twitter, Jackson said he’s “humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life.”

“Michael” will be an authorized portrait of the pop star, who died in 2009. The film, scripted by “Gladiator” and “The Aviator” screenwriter John Logan, is being produced with the cooperation of the singer’s estate.

“Jaafar embodies my son,” Katherine Jackson said in a statement. “It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”

“Michael” is to begin shooting this year.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate Judiciary mulls action amid fallout from Durham probe
  2. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  3. Memphis Fire Department terminates three officials who responded to Tyre ...
  4. Biden administration unveils new green card design with eye on enhanced security
  5. Trump sues journalist Bob Woodward
  6. Twenty-four GOP senators warn they will oppose debt limit increase without ...
  7. Graham floats potential compromise on qualified immunity
  8. Biden administration plans to end COVID public health emergency in May
  9. Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closures
  10. Germany warns against arms race as Ukraine pushes for missiles, jets 
  11. Bed Bath & Beyond to close additional stores: Here’s where
  12. Powerball: Here are Monday’s winning numbers for estimated $613M jackpot
  13. 100,000 chickens die in fire at Connecticut egg farm
  14. Getting vaccinated at pharmacies works: It could soon disappear
  15. The cracks in the GOP are growing into gaping holes
  16. DOJ declines to release communication on Biden docs to House Judiciary
  17. 11 US destinations land on Forbes list of top travel spots in 2023
  18. What three hard-line conservatives plan to do with their seats on the Rules ...
Load more

Video

See all Video