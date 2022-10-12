trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Minka Kelly memoir ‘Tell Me Everything’ coming out May 2023

by The Associated Press - 10/12/22 3:47 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/12/22 3:47 PM ET
Minka Kelly
FILE – Minka Kelly arrives at the world premiere of “Nomis” at the Los Angeles Film Festival on Sept. 28, 2018. The actor and model known for “Euphoria,” “Titans,” and “Friday Night Lights” is working on a memoir, “Tell Me Everything,” scheduled to come out May 2. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Minka Kelly wants her fans to know that her life is not just a story of success.

The actor and model known for “Friday Night Lights,” “Titans” and “Euphoria” among other shows is working on a book that publisher Henry Holt and Company calls “a gripping memoir of family, forgiveness, and the importance of finding inner strength.” Holt announced Wednesday that “Tell Me Everything” is scheduled to come out May 2.

According to Holt, the 42-year-old Kelly “will speak openly about her upbringing as the daughter of a single mother” and “the cycles of violence and hardship inherited by the women around her.” In a statement issued through her publisher, Kelly called the book a tribute to her mother and to all working-class single mothers.

“I had to ask myself, can I actually be brave enough to be seen as I am, or am I more comfortable fulfilling everyone else’s idea of who I should be?’” she said. “The desire to tell my story on my own terms felt important.”

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Employee told FBI that Trump ...
  2. Judge rules Trump must sit for ...
  3. Congress eyeing ‘NOPEC’ bill to ...
  4. PayPal just gave America an eerie ...
  5. Here’s what the White House is ...
  6. Michael Cohen says he fears for his ...
  7. Elite public colleges slash ...
  8. Jury orders Alex Jones to pay nearly ...
  9. NASA suggests new space cooling ...
  10. Alex Jones cheers on air as judge ...
  11. Jan. 6 panel’s likely final hearing ...
  12. McConnell, McCarthy public splits ...
  13. Mehmet Oz is clueless about the ...
  14. Nasal COVID vaccine fails to offer ...
  15. Why the Supreme Court is taking on so ...
  16. Airline ticket prices set to soar ...
  17. Social Security recipients set for ...
  18. Media malfeasance: Rolling Stone ...
Load more

Video

See all Video