trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Moscow film festival opens with praise of soldiers in Donbas

by The Associated Press - 08/26/22 2:47 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 08/26/22 2:47 PM ET
Russian actor Dmitri Dyuzhev poses during the opening ceremony of the 44th Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo)

MOSCOW (AP) — The 44th Moscow International Film Festival opened Friday with reduced foreign representation amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Festival head Nikita Mikhalkov, the Academy Award-winning director of “Burnt By The Sun,” brushed that off, saying “It makes no difference how big are the stars that come. I’m interested in people who come, because they are interested in meeting us.”

Mikhalkov also praised Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

“These days, the heroes are in Donbas,” he said, referring to eastern Ukraine’s industrial heartland, two regions that Russia recognized as sovereign this year after Russia-backed separatists began fighting the Ukrainian government there in 2014.

“That is where the new elite and the new heroes are being born. Actually, a new world and a new society are being born there. The problem is that unfortunately not everybody understands that this is serious and it’s here to stay,” he said.

The festival opened with the premiere of a widely anticipated Russian historical epic: “Land of Legends,” directed by Anton Megerdichev.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Memo: Trump’s narrative takes ...
  2. Photo shows Pennsylvania ...
  3. What did not happen with the release ...
  4. Democrats clash over Manchin side ...
  5. CIA admits to losing dozens of ...
  6. GOP super PAC canceling ads in ...
  7. Five takeaways from the Mar-a-Lago ...
  8. Sanders has highest favorability ...
  9. These colleges have the ‘most ...
  10. Trump calls for McConnell to be ...
  11. Trump: Affidavit shows FBI, DOJ ...
  12. Karl Rove: ‘Beyond me’ why Trump ...
  13. Why is Ruth’s Chris Steak House ...
  14. Five takeaways from a bruising ...
  15. The Trump affidavit: Four conclusions ...
  16. Zuckerberg tells Rogan Facebook ...
  17. Heavily redacted affidavit says 184 ...
  18. RNC says national spokesman ‘no ...
Load more

Video

See all Video