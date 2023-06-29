trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Naomi Campbell welcomes her second child, a boy

by The Associated Press - 06/29/23 2:53 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 06/29/23 2:53 PM ET
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the British Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 5, 2022. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – Naomi Campbell appears at the British Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 5, 2022. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le…

Naomi Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” she posted Thursday on Instagram. “A True Gift from God – blessed!”

The supermodel and host of the reality competition series “The Face” confirmed the baby is a boy. Campbell, 53, did not offer further the details.

In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on Instagram, followed by the cover of British Vogue, saying only that the child, a girl, “wasn’t adopted. … She’s my child.”

On Thursday, Campbell’s post was accompanied by a photo showing the new baby from behind as she held him with her daughter’s tiny hand joining theirs.

“It’s never too late to become a mother,” Campbell wrote.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden on affirmative action decision: ‘This is not a normal court’
  2. Christie bashes DeSantis’s Jan. 6 remarks: ‘Did he have a TV?’ 
  3. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  4. Dylan Mulvaney: Bud Light not standing by me worse ‘than not hiring a trans ...
  5. Will the KGB be the last man standing in Russia?
  6. Sotomayor’s biting dissent: Ruling rolls back ‘decades of precedent and ...
  7. Supreme Court upends affirmative action in college admissions
  8. Thomas in rare occurrence reads affirmative action opinion from bench
  9. Supreme Court will rule on student debt relief Friday
  10. GOP divided on first impeachment target
  11. Oversight Dems argue GOP overlooked information undercutting Biden allegation
  12. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  13. Justice Jackson rips Supreme Court’s ‘ostrich-like’ logic on affirmative ...
  14. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  15. UPS Teamsters say nationwide strike is ‘imminent’ if Friday deadline not met
  16. Steve Bannon roasts Comer over Fox interview: ‘You’re not serious’
  17. Tim Scott calls on universities to end legacy admissions 
  18. The latest Hunter Biden controversy, explained
Load more

Video

See all Video