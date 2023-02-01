trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

NBC is closing down ‘The Blacklist’ after decade on the air

by The Associated Press - 02/01/23 2:07 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/01/23 2:07 PM ET
This image released by NBC shows: James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington in a scene from “The Blacklist.” The NBC drama is ending after its upcoming tenth season. NBC announced that the series, which stars Spader as FBI informant Raymond Reddington, will have its finale after a run of episodes that begins on Feb. 26. (Will Hart /NBC via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBC series “The Blacklist” is closing down.

NBC said Wednesday that the James Spader drama will end after its upcoming season, its 10th on the air. It will return for its final run of episodes on Feb. 26.

Spader has played the character Raymond Reddington, an FBI informant on old criminal colleagues. This last season, Reddington confronts “unparalleled danger” as some of those he’s identified seek revenge, NBC said.

The show’s 200th episode, a milestone in the often fleeting world of television, will air on March 19.

Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee and Harry Lennix are other regulars on “The Blacklist.”

The final episode will air sometime this year. An NBC spokesperson said it’s not immediately clear when that will be.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  2. House passes bill to end coronavirus-era telework policies for executive ...
  3. McCarthy sets Thursday vote on removing Omar from panel as second holdout backs ...
  4. McCarthy leaves Biden meeting optimistic about debt talks
  5. GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks 
  6. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
  7. House Dems eye discharge petition as escape hatch on debt ceiling 
  8. Maxwell Frost hits back at Jim Jordan over his Tyre Nichols comments
  9. GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates
  10. Progressives alarmed over Biden’s new chief of staff
  11. Frontier unveils all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399
  12. House GOP advances resolution to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  13. Trump-DeSantis rivalry approaches boiling point
  14. How will Netflix end password sharing? Updates for 3 other countries offer ...
  15. Santos: ‘I’ve learned my lesson’
  16. Five things from the Fed rate hike that raised eyebrows
  17. Republican House Oversight Committee disbands Subcommittee on Civil Rights and ...
  18. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video