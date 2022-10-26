trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Noseda extends for 3 years with Zurich Opera through 2027-28

by The Associated Press - 10/26/22 9:06 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/26/22 9:06 AM ET

Zurich Opera music director Gianandrea Noseda has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

The new deal was announced Wednesday and will keep the conductor in his post after Matthias Schulz succeeds Andreas Homoki as intendant and artistic director starting with the 2025-26 season.

Noseda, 58, replaced Fabio Luisi as Zurich Opera’s music director at the start of the 2021-22 season and is halfway through the company’s new staging of Wagner’s Ring Cycle, directed by Homoki.

Noseda has been music director of the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C., since the 2017-18 season and has served since 2016-17 as principal guest conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Growing number of Republicans say ...
  2. Why Americans are concealing their ...
  3. Democrats in second-guessing mode ...
  4. Five takeaways from the Fetterman-Oz ...
  5. Zelensky says Ukraine ‘preparing ...
  6. Why fears of a Russian ‘false ...
  7. Mellman: Election results will need ...
  8. Kagan temporarily blocks Jan. 6 panel ...
  9. Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink ...
  10. Arizona GOP chair asks Supreme Court ...
  11. Air Force improperly released records ...
  12. Election Day rout would force big ...
  13. Five things to know about Putin’s ...
  14. These are the safest states in the ...
  15. Why Russia’s strategic defeat is in ...
  16. What to know about RSV symptoms and ...
  17. Skechers says Ye escorted out of ...
  18. Watch live: Alaska House debate ...
Load more

Video

See all Video