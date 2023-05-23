trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Ohio farmer behind viral ‘its honest work’ meme dies in Illinois crash

by AP - 05/23/23 2:23 PM ET
by AP - 05/23/23 2:23 PM ET

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A prominent Ohio farmer whose image was used in a popular social media meme touting the value of “hard work” has died after he was injured in a vehicle crash in Illinois.

David Brandt was a nationally known proponent of no-till farming who traveled around the country talking about sustainable agriculture techniques and soil health. But he became well-known for comments he made in 2012 at a Natural Resources Conservation Service event held on his farm.

While discussing his occupation, Brandt said “it ain’t much but its honest work,” a statement that became a symbol of traditional values and work ethic after it was turned into a meme a few years later.

Relatives have said Brandt enjoyed the meme, which showed him clad in overalls and standing in a field, even though he didn’t know what a meme was until he learned he was one from a bank teller who showed the image to him on her phone.

A Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam, Brandt and his wife, Kendra, began no-till farming in 1971 as a way to cut costs. He eventually became a notable proponent of no-till techniques, where crops are grown without disturbing the soil through tillage, which greatly reduces soil erosion and creates many environmental and climate benefits. Brandt also touted cover crops and other sustainable farming practices, and ran a cover crop seed company and a seed-cleaning business on his 736-acre farm in Carroll, Ohio.

Brandt, 76, was hurt Thursday in a crash in Urbana, Illinois, and died from injuries on Sunday.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  2. GOP voters flocking to Trump aren’t hungering for good vibes
  3. McCarthy, Dems temper expectations on debt-ceiling deal
  4. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  5. Draft Tucker PAC ceases activities after legal threat from Carlson
  6. How US farmland became a battleground in the fight against China
  7. Trump faces intensifying legal problems
  8. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  9. The top 10 GOP candidates for president 
  10. Chicago mpox outbreak raises alarm over summer spread
  11. Greene wins auction for used McCarthy lip balm with $100K bid
  12. Box truck driver said he wanted to ‘seize power,’ ‘kill the president’: ...
  13. Court sets hearing to consider suspending debt limit law as unconstitutional
  14. Trump attacks Fox’s Laura Ingraham over ‘hit piece’ on his poll numbers 
  15. Target removes some LGBTQ merchandise from stores after threats to workers
  16. Russia intercepts two US bombers over Baltic Sea
  17. ‘Am I gay?’-related Google searches soar 1,300 percent in 19 ...
  18. Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs
Load more

Video

See all Video