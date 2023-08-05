trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault

by AP - 08/05/23 10:04 AM ET
by AP - 08/05/23 10:04 AM ET

HOUSTON (AP) — Renowned opera singer David Daniels and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston.

Daniels, 57, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Scott Walters, 40, entered the pleas Friday after a jury was assembled for the trial of the pair on first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault.

Both pleaded guilty to sexual assault of an adult, a second-degree felony, and were sentenced to eight years’ probation and required to register as sex offenders.

Daniels, Walters and their attorney declined to comment following the hearing.

Daniels and Walters were charged in 2019 when Samuel Schultz filed a criminal complaint in 2018 alleging the two assaulted him in 2010 after he met them at a Houston Grand Opera reception while he was a graduate student at Rice University.

Schultz said he was invited to their apartment and given a drink that led him to slip in and out of consciousness. He awoke alone and naked.

The AP doesn’t normally name victims of sexual assault, but Schultz offered to publicly identify himself to help others fearful of reporting an assault.

Daniels, a countertenor, was fired as a University of Michigan professor and was removed by the San Francisco Opera from a production of Handel’s “Orlando” after sexual assault allegations by a student at the university in 2018.

The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in Michigan, alleged Daniels groped the male student and sent and requested sexual photos. The lawsuit also alleged that Daniels served the student alcohol, gave him sleep medication and touched him sexually.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Under pressure in Ukraine, Putin lashes out at US in Syria
  2. Dershowitz slams Barr for ‘dead wrong’ comments on Trump indictment
  3. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  4. Newsom spokesperson slams DeSantis debate counteroffer as a ‘joke’
  5. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  6. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  7. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  8. GOP statements on Trump indictment clash with initial Jan. 6 remarks
  9. Judge orders Trump response to DOJ request for protective order in 2020 ...
  10. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  11. Pence confirms he took notes on Trump about overturning election
  12. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  13. Lawsuit filed to stop new student loan income-driven repayment plan
  14. Trump hits Pence for standing by his decision to certify 2020 election: He’s ...
  15. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  16. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  17. What to know about the new SAVE student loan repayment plan before pandemic ...
  18. Fox News to Trump: Show up for the debate
Load more