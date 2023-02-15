trending:

Oprah chooses Susan Cain’s ‘Bittersweet’ for book club

by HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press - 02/15/23 8:08 AM ET
This cover image released by Crown shows “Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole” by Susan Cain. (Crown via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey has chosen Susan Cain’s “Bittersweet” as her new book club pick.

“Bittersweet,” released last year, is the most recent work from the author of “Quiet,” the 2012 bestseller that contended introverted people had been misunderstood and overlooked.

“Susan started a revolution a decade ago with her book ‘Quiet’ about the power of being an introvert, and her latest book is a revelation on how embracing sadness and heartache can lead you to the path of creativity, connection and even love,” Winfrey said in a statement Wednesday.

“’Bittersweet’ talks about a complicated truth around happiness and has the power to transform the way you see your life and even the world,” the statement said.

Winfrey is a longtime admirer of Cain, whose other books include “Quiet Power: The Secret Strengths of Introverts” and “Quiet Journal: Discover Your Secret Strengths and Unleash Your Inner Power.” In 2013, Winfrey cited “Quiet” as one of 40 books to read before age 40 and she featured “Bittersweet” last spring in her online publication OprahDaily.com.

Cain noted in a statement that in “Bittersweet” she writes of Winfrey’s “transformative” relationship with her mentor Maya Angelou, who died in 2014.

“Yet I never dreamed that Oprah would read the book, let alone select it for the Oprah Book Club. This is an honor of honors,” Cain said.

Winfrey will interview Cain on March 9 for an interactive book club meeting held via OprahDaily.com.

