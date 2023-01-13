trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Pardon ends Meek Mill’s legal odyssey on drug, gun charges

by The Associated Press - 01/13/23 1:46 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/13/23 1:46 PM ET
FILE – Rapper Meek Mill arrives at a Pennsylvania appeals court in Philadelphia on July 16, 2019. The rapper is among Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s final pardons in office this week. The 35-year-old rapper named Robert Williams Tweeted about the pardon early Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Rapper Meek Mill, who spent most of his adult life on probation following a teenage arrest, celebrated the latest twist in his legal case Friday after he was pardoned by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

“I got pardoned today,” the 35-year-old rapper born Robert Williams tweeted, noting he has come a long way.

Under a photo of the pardon on Instagram, the Philadelphia rapper-turned-entrepreneur, who has been active in criminal justice reform for years, vowed to keep doing more for his community.

Wolf signed his final 369 pardons this week, adding to his Pennsylvania record of number of pardons granted since he took office in 2015. Williams was pardoned of gun and drug charges.

At a 2008 trial, a judge found Williams guilty of drug and gun charges and sentenced him to about one to two years in jail followed by 10 years of probation.

The case came to a head in 2017, when the judge sentenced Williams to two to four years in prison for violating probation, citing a failed drug test, failure to comply with an order restricting his travel and two unrelated arrests. The judge issued the ruling despite a prosecutor and a probation officer recommending that Williams not be incarcerated.

Williams spent months in prison before he was released, and a Pennsylvania appeals court overturned his conviction in 2019 because new evidence undermined the credibility of the arresting officer. The next month, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in a deal that resolved the 2007 arrest.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy says he will look at expunging Trump impeachment
  2. Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
  3. Transgender youth health care bans have a new target: adults
  4. GOP divided in rush to impeach Mayorkas
  5. Youngkin’s political brand at risk after GOP losses in Virginia
  6. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  7. Why Tesla is dropping prices across the US
  8. Democrats in tough spot with Biden classified documents
  9. 16 Michigan GOP electors sued over documents claiming Trump won 2020 election
  10. Yellen says US is projected to hit debt ceiling on Jan. 19
  11. Sweden discovers largest known rare earth mineral deposit in Europe
  12. Mega Millions: These numbers have been drawn the most since the last jackpot
  13. Washington Post fact-checker gives GOP four ‘Pinocchios’ for IRS ...
  14. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  15. McCarthy amplifies vow to keep Schiff, Swalwell off Intel Committee
  16. Iowa official’s wife arrested, charged with voter fraud in 2020 election
  17. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  18. Nurse fired for refusing to prescribe birth control sues CVS
Load more

Video

See all Video