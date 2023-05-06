trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

AP PHOTOS: From Charles to Derby, day for fancy hats to rule

by The Associated Press - 05/06/23 4:57 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 05/06/23 4:57 PM ET
Singer Katy Perruy is photographed after the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)
Singer Katy Perruy is photographed after the coronation ceremony of Britain’s King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

If ever there was a banner day for hats — wild and colorful hats — it was Saturday, the dual spectacle of King Charles III’s coronation and the celebration that IS the Kentucky Derby.

Katy Perry donned a wide lilac hat to go with her matching bespoke jacket and skirt by Vivienne Westwood, her chin up as she peered under its flat, tilted brim while she searched for her seat at Westminster Abbey (yes, there were memes).

And there was Princess Anne, the king’s sister, in a two-pointed military topper with tall red feathers that blocked Prince Harry’s view from the third row (more memes ensued). Sorry, Harry, she was chosen as Gold Stick in Waiting and holds a variety of military titles.

It’s tradition, of course, to wear hats to coronations and other formal royal affairs, but the thousands who gathered on the streets to celebrate went all out with head gear, from fake golden crowns to novelty deeley bobbers (those springy headband things) and hats of all kinds with motifs featuring the British flag.

Speaking of hats of all kinds, the Kentucky Derby is arguably the world’s most famous horse race. It’s also a chance for racegoers to strut their fashion stuff.

Seersucker suits, floral dresses and bright colors abound, but racegoers famously elevate their style to another level with their grand collections of hats and fascinators.

Men tend to favor fedoras or bowlers, while women sport designs featuring feathers and flowers in every shape, color and size. Bigger is often better when it comes to Derby hats.

The event has appointed an official milliner, or hatmaker, every year since 2018. But in a sign of their growing importance at the Kentucky Derby, it named three milliners for the 2023 event: Christine Moore, Jenny Pfanenstiel and The Hat Girls.

The tradition of wearing hats to the Derby began with its first running in 1875.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why Russia’s Wagner Group leader is ‘yelling mutiny’ in Ukraine war
  2. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  3. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  4. Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’
  5. Prince Harry an odd man out at father’s coronation spectacle
  6. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  7. Multiple people shot at Dallas-area outlet mall; gunman dead
  8. Kellyanne Conway defends reported concealed Ginni Thomas payments
  9. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
  10. 10 questions answered on the debt limit
  11. Democratic senators urge Biden to allow states to sponsor noncitizens to expand ...
  12. Trump deposition video in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit released
  13. McConnell warns he won’t back debt-ceiling increase without ‘substantive’ ...
  14. Pence vows to stand behind ‘principled jurist’ Clarence Thomas amid scrutiny
  15. Fox sends cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters over leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  16. Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
  17. Ukraine uses US-made air-defense system to intercept Russian ballistic missile
  18. Why Trump’s strategy of skipping a GOP debate is so risky
Load more

Video

See all Video