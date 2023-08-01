trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Politicians urge Taylor Swift to postpone LA concerts in solidarity with striking hotel workers

by AP - 08/01/23 9:27 PM ET
by AP - 08/01/23 9:27 PM ET
FILE – California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis speaks during a debate in Sacramento, Calif., on April 17, 2018, back when she was a candidate for the office. California's lieutenant governor and other elected officials on Tuesday, Aug. 1,2 023, urged Taylor Swift to postpone her Los Angeles concerts as a way to stand in solidarity with striking hotel workers. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File)
FILE – California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis speaks during a debate in Sacramento, Calif., on April 17, 2018, back when she was a candidate for the office. California’s lieutenant governor and other elected officials on Tuesday, Aug. 1,2 023, urged Taylor Swift to postpone her Los Angeles concerts as a way to stand in solidarity…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s lieutenant governor and other elected officials on Tuesday urged Taylor Swift to postpone her Los Angeles concerts as a way to stand in solidarity with striking hotel workers.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and dozens of state and local politicians signed an open letter telling Swift that her tour makes the region’s hotels money, with some properties “doubling and tripling what they charge because you are coming.”

Meanwhile, the letter said, many housekeepers and other hotel workers can’t afford to live close to their jobs and some sleep in their cars and risk losing their homes.

“Hotel workers are fighting for their lives. They are fighting for a living wage. They have gone on strike. Now, they are asking for your support,” they wrote. “Stand with hotel workers and postpone your concerts.”

Starting Thursday, Swift is scheduled to perform six sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles. Her representatives didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the letter.

Unite Here Local 11, which represents some 30,000 hotel workers, is negotiating for better wages, improved health care benefits, higher pension contributions and less strenuous workloads. Contracts expired last month at more than 60 hotels, including properties owned by major chains such as Marriott and Hilton.

Kounalakis, a Democrat who said she will run for governor in 2026, is the top official in the state to make the plea. She attended Swift’s Eras tour in Santa Clara, California, according to Politico.

Others who signed the letter include the mayors of several cities, Assembly Majority Leader Issac Bryan and state senators Dave Min and Maria Elena Durazo.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  2. Comer jokes special counsel ‘plagiarized’ notes on Biden but put in ...
  3. What to know about the six co-conspirators in Trump’s indictment
  4. Harris fires back at DeSantis offer to talk Florida's Black history curriculum
  5. DeSantis attacks DC jurors after Trump indictment 
  6. Who is Tanya Chutkan, the judge assigned in Trump’s 2020 election case?
  7. High school boys are trending conservative
  8. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  9. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  10. Ramaswamy sues DOJ, files fresh records request for Trump indictment details
  11. Trump indictment details efforts to overturn 2020 election: recap
  12. Trump indicted on Jan. 6 charges
  13. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  14. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  15. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  16. Pence condemns Trump on Jan. 6 indictment: ‘country is more important’
  17. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  18. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
Load more