trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Post Malone, experiencing ‘stabbing pain,’ postpones show

by The Associated Press - 09/25/22 10:48 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/25/22 10:48 AM ET
Post Malone
FILE – American rapper Post Malone performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 4, 2022. Malone went to the hospital on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022, after experiencing what he described on social media as difficulty breathing and stabbing pain, forcing him to postpone a scheduled show in Boston. He also spent time in the hospital last weekend after falling into a hole on stage at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis last weekend. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Post Malone went to the hospital again Saturday after experiencing what he described on social media as difficulty breathing and stabbing pain, forcing him to postpone a scheduled show in Boston.

It was the second time in about a week that he went to the hospital. He was treated for bruised ribs after falling into a hole on stage at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis last weekend.

“On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” he wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

He pledged to reschedule the show.

“I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon,” wrote the singer, whose real name is Austin Richard Post.

The venue, TD Garden, said in a tweet that the show was “postponed due to unforeseen circumstances” and tickets for Saturday’s show would be honored for a rescheduled date.

Malone is scheduled to perform in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Former DOJ official says special ...
  2. Top Russian lawmakers slam ...
  3. Arizona outlook turns bleak for ...
  4. Riggleman says Mark Meadows text ...
  5. Zelensky reports 'positive results in ...
  6. Fetterman fires back at Tucker ...
  7. Why Trump allies are brushing off the ...
  8. Kari Lake: Cheney comments may be ...
  9. The seven Democrats most likely to ...
  10. Biden adviser: US in private talks ...
  11. Ex-NATO commander: ‘Putin is ...
  12. Blinken: US has told Russia to ...
  13. Five things to know about NASA’s ...
  14. California first state to ban natural ...
  15. Elena Kagan and the Supreme ...
  16. The Memo: Unease about Trump’s ...
  17. Mace says there is ‘pressure on the ...
  18. Christie: Trump pushing himself ...
Load more

Video

See all Video