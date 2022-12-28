trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Princeton University plans Toni Morrison tribute in 2023

by The Associated Press - 12/28/22 11:12 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/28/22 11:12 AM ET
Toni Morrison
FILE – American Nobel laureate and “Beloved” author Toni Morrison smiles during a news conference at the Louvre Museum in Paris, Nov. 8, 2006. A Feb. 22 to June 4, 2023 Morrison tribute at Princeton University, where she taught for 17 years, will range from music created and performed by Grammy winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant to a spring lecture series to a three-day symposium featuring author Edwidge Danticat, among others. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — A monthslong Toni Morrison tribute at Princeton University, where the Nobel laureate taught for 17 years, will range from music created and performed by Grammy-winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant to a spring lecture series and three-day symposium featuring author Edwidge Danticat, among others.

The tribute will center on “Toni Morrison: Sites of Memory,” an exhibition drawn from her archives that will explore her creative process through manuscripts, correspondence between herself and other Black women, photographs, maps she drew while working on her acclaimed novel “Beloved,” rare drafts of her novel “Song of Solomon” and various unfinished projects. The exhibit runs at the Princeton University Library from Feb. 22 to June 4.

“In imagining this initiative — from exhibition to symposium to partner projects — I wanted to show the importance of the archive to understanding Morrison’s work and practice. But I also wanted to show how this archive in particular is a site that opens up new lines of inquiry and inspires new kinds of collaboration,” said curator Autumn Womack, assistant professor of English and African American Studies at Princeton, in a statement released Wednesday.

Morrison, who died in 2019 at age 88, was also known for such novels as “Sula,” “The Bluest Eye” and “Jazz.” She won the Nobel Prize for literature in 1993.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  2. Cassidy Hutchinson transcript reveals new low for Trump World
  3. US to impose new restrictions on travelers from China amid COVID outbreaks
  4. Tulsi Gabbard tears into George Santos during Fox interview: ‘Do you have no ...
  5. Biden doesn’t trust some Secret Service, doesn’t believe ‘details’ of ...
  6. Hutchinson: Marjorie Taylor Greene discussed QAnon with Trump, Meadows
  7. House sergeant-at-arms to Jan. 6 panel: Response ‘would have been ...
  8. Here’s what the Supreme Court’s decision on Title 42 means
  9. FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
  10. Buttigieg faces key test amid Southwest meltdown
  11. Rep. Raskin announces cancer diagnosis
  12. ADL chief blasts ‘offensive’ Whoopi Goldberg comments on Holocaust
  13. DeSantis’s request for COVID vaccine probe denounced by health experts
  14. Greta Thunberg one-ups Andrew Tate on Twitter
  15. Eight outstanding questions surrounding George Santos
  16. America’s ‘neediest’ cities ranked, from poverty to adequate plumbing
  17. Nassau County DA announces probe into George Santos
  18. Whoopi Goldberg apologizes again for controversial Holocaust remarks
Load more

Video

See all Video