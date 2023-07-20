trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Public funding for King Charles III and royals has been recalculated due to windfarm deal profits

by SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press - 07/20/23 11:15 AM ET
by SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press - 07/20/23 11:15 AM ET
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla, hidden, with a llama during a visit to Theatr Brycheiniog in Brecon, Wales, Thursday, July 20, 2023 to meet members of the local community and celebrate the local volunteering and public service sector. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla, hidden, with a llama during a visit to Theatr Brycheiniog in Brecon, Wales, Thursday, July 20, 2023 to meet members of the local community and celebrate the local volunteering and public service sector. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The amount of public funding for King Charles III and the royal family’s official duties has been recalculated for next year because of an unexpected profit boost from offshore wind farms on the monarch’s Crown Estate, the U.K. Treasury said Thursday.

Treasury officials say they will halve the proportion of the crown estate’s profits paid to the royals from 25% in recent years to 12% next year.

Charles and the royal family receive an annual Sovereign Grant from the Treasury that is based on a proportion of profits from the crown estate, a vast collection of land and property across the U.K. The crown estate is run independently and has assets worth around 16 billion pounds (nearly $20 billion), including some of London’s most expensive properties.

The crown estate also manages coastlines and the seabed around the country, and six new offshore windfarm lease deals secured earlier this year have generated a windfall estimated to be worth 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) a year.

Charles has asked for profits from the windfarm deals to be used for the “wider public good” instead of going to fund his official duties.

The reduction in proportion of profits to be handed to the monarchy came after a review by the Royal Trustees — including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Treasury chief and an official known as the Keeper of the Privy Purse.

The amount of the sovereign grant for this year is 86.3 million pounds ($109 million), unchanged from the year before. The Treasury said that cutting the rate to 12% means that the monarchy’s budget next year will remain the same because it won’t receive an extra 24 million pounds ($30 million) it would have were the rate to stay at 25%.

After that, the royal household’s budget will be 130 million pounds ($167 million) lower in both 2025 and 2026 than if the rate had stayed unchanged.

“This money will instead be used to fund vital public services, for the benefit of the nation,” the Treasury said in a statement.

Charles is known for championing green energy, but he has also spoken about the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and the pressures faced by millions of his subjects. The move to reduce his share of the windfarm deal profits would help swerve criticism that the royals are out of touch with wider British society.

Under the U.K.’s constitutional monarchy system, kings and queens surrender profits from the crown estate — which are not the private property of the monarch, but are hereditary assets belonging to the sovereign only for the duration of their reign — to the government. The Treasury provides a fraction of these profits in the form of the sovereign grant to support royal duties.

Charles and his son Prince William also receive private incomes from royal estates known as the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  2. Republicans release FBI form with unverified Biden-Burisma allegations
  3. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  4. Trump target letter hints at surprise approach from prosecutors 
  5. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  6. North Korea gives US cold shoulder on missing soldier
  7. RFK Jr. hearing puts censorship, misinformation fights at center stage
  8. Trump’s GOP primary rivals ramp up pressure on him to debate
  9. Try censoring this anti-woke anthem in a small town
  10. DeSantis asks Florida officials to review AB InBev assets following Bud Light ...
  11. Poll shows Biden beating Trump, even if Manchin runs 
  12. FBI ‘expressly’ opposed GOP release of unverified Biden tip
  13. Jordan says RFK Jr. post on Hank Aaron was ‘just pointing out facts’
  14. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  15. Will Hurd: Some GOP voters think ‘Trump is boring’
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Presented by P&W Military Engines — Grassley ...
  17. UPS strike would trigger pandemic-era supply chain issues, expert says
  18. Biden’s new student loan relief plan — and its legal challenges — face a ...
Load more