trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Puerto Rico reggaeton singer accused of domestic violence

by The Associated Press - 01/09/23 4:34 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/09/23 4:34 PM ET
Randy Ortiz
FILE – Randy Ortiz of Jowell & Randy performs at the Suenos music festival on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. Authorities in Puerto Rico arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge on Monday ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer.

Ortiz, who is not required to enter a plea yet, was detained on a $15,000 bond, prosecutor Anthony Oyola told reporters.

A publicist for Ortiz did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Oyola said the charges stem from a Jan. 7 incident but declined to provide further details given that it’s a domestic violence case. He added only that Ortiz’s mother testified on behalf of the singer before he was charged.

Jowell & Randy are considered reggaeton pioneers that began their careers 20 years ago.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Classified documents found from Biden’s time as VP, White House cooperating ...
  2. House Republicans adopt rules package following Speaker fight
  3. Differences in the Trump, Biden classified document discoveries
  4. Think tank simulation predicts ‘heavy’ losses on all sides, including ...
  5. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  6. GOP’s ‘weaponization’ panel would have power to review those probing ...
  7. House GOP passes repeal of IRS funding boost as its first bill in the majority
  8. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  9. DeSantis is GOP’s early front-runner. That could be a problem
  10. Political correctness could cost Democrats the White House in 2024
  11. Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid ...
  12. Brazil’s democracy now facing its most crucial test: Will military intervene?
  13. CBO: GOP’s IRS bill will add $114B to deficit
  14. Trump calls for primary challengers to McConnell, GOP senators who vote with him
  15. Supreme Court declines to hear long shot 2020 election case
  16. Ex-NATO chief: Russian forces in Ukraine will be ‘burned through and ...
  17. Macy’s to close some locations in 2023: Here’s where
  18. Dr. Dre slams use of ‘Still D.R.E.’ by ‘divisive and hateful’ Marjorie ...
Load more

Video

See all Video