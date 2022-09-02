trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Queen Elizabeth II to skip Highland Games event in Scotland

by The Associated Press - 09/02/22 8:29 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/02/22 8:29 AM ET
FILE – Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at the Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Queen Elizabeth II will skip the Braemar Gathering, a popular Highland Games event, as she struggles with issues getting around. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II will skip the Braemar Gathering, a popular Highland Games event, as she struggles with issues getting around.

The 96-year-old monarch previously decided to formally appoint Britain’s new prime minister on Tuesday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she is vacationing, rather than return to London for the traditional ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Her eldest son and heir Prince Charles, who normally accompanies the monarch to the gathering, will attend. British media reported Friday that the decision was made for the comfort of the monarch, who has struggled with what the palace describes as “mobility issues’’ since last year.

Elizabeth has spent much of the past two years at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she took refuge during the pandemic. She has kept working throughout this period, although most of her tasks have been carried out virtually, including meetings with ambassadors, health workers and schoolchildren.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell-Scott feud bursts out into ...
  2. Republicans rage against ranked ...
  3. Biden to hecklers at Philadelphia ...
  4. DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of ...
  5. Unsealed Mar-a-Lago inventory details ...
  6. Why is Ruth’s Chris Steak House ...
  7. Michigan police investigating voting ...
  8. Five ways student loan borrowers can ...
  9. WAR IN UKRAINE: Three nights with the ...
  10. READ: Full inventory of documents ...
  11. Study links common asthma medication ...
  12. Mastriano sues Jan. 6 committee
  13. Judge withholds ruling on special ...
  14. Federal agents raid the homes of ...
  15. The Memo: Midterms shape up as proxy ...
  16. McCarthy calls on Biden to apologize ...
  17. The US must protect the identities of ...
  18. Biden: Trump’s influence on ...
Load more

Video

See all Video