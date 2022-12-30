trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Brian May: Knighthood comes with ‘a little bit more clout’

by LIZZIE KNIGHT, Associated Press - 12/30/22 5:36 PM ET
by LIZZIE KNIGHT, Associated Press - 12/30/22 5:36 PM ET
FILE – Queen guitarist Brian May performs during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Brian May is now a “Sir.” May, who also has a doctorate in astrophysics and is an animal welfare advocate, received a knighthood Friday Dec. 30, 2022 as part of the U.K.’s annual New Year’s Honors list. (Jonathan Buckmaster/Pool Photo via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Queen guitarist Brian May is now a “Sir.”

May, who also has a doctorate in astrophysics and is an animal welfare advocate, received a knighthood Friday as part of the U.K.’s annual New Year’s Honors list. The Queen guitarist, who was honored for services to music and charity, said he hopes the knighthood will give him “a little bit more clout.”

“Maybe a few more people will listen to me than would otherwise, you know, if it’s Sir Brian on the phone,” said May, who spoke to The Associated Press via Zoom from his house in Windlesham, Surrey.

He was among hundreds of artists, community leaders and athletes who were recognized on the first such list to be signed off by King Charles III.

May has campaigned against badger culling and fox hunting through an animal welfare group he founded in 2010 — named Save Me after the 1980 Queen song. Some animals he’s rescued over the years were released onto his land.

“I’ve felt for a long time that we had this false idea that humans are the only important species on the planet, and I don’t think an alien visitor would view it that way. I think every species and every individual has the right to a decent life and a decent death. That’s kind of where I come from,” he said.

He acknowledged that he already had “a certain amount of power in the world, mainly because of music, obviously,” which allowed him to go into other areas, such as astrophysics and do work in stereoscopy, or 3D imaging. He received his doctorate from Imperial College, London in 2007.

“I do a lot in that area now, which I think is in its way a great service to mankind,” May said. “I give them stereoscopy and they give me the chance to play in nice observatories all around the world, you know — but also the animals.”

Knights are addressed as “sir” or “dame,” followed by their name. It also means May’s wife of 22 years, Anita Dobson, may use the title of Lady May.

“She’s thrilled to bits. Yes, yes, she’s very happy about that. Yes, Lady Anita will be enjoying it,” said May, “and it’s a thrill to me to be able to kind of confer that on her. It makes me feel proud that she gets an honor beside me because God knows I wouldn’t be here without her.”

___

The story has been corrected to reflect that Queen is still active and May is still the band’s guitarist.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Scrutiny turns to George Santos’s campaign funding
  2. GOP doubts grow over Kari Lake’s future in Arizona
  3. ‘Absolutely shocking’: Traveler records airport police threatening to ...
  4. The political winners and losers of 2022
  5. Immigration, energy, abortion: Scalise announces first legislation for House GOP
  6. Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns
  7. Women, dog kicked off Amtrak train in viral video
  8. Butterfield resigns from Congress ahead of starting lobbying job
  9. The real impact of Trumpism
  10. Greene, Raskin set aside differences in Twitter exchange following Raskin’s ...
  11. Sinner or saint, George Santos must be seated
  12. What Biden’s political evolution means for progressives in 2023
  13. Pelosi announces maximum salary for House staff being raised to $212,000
  14. What we know about suspect arrested in University of Idaho killings
  15. Zelensky addresses Russians after New Year’s Eve strikes: ‘No one will ever ...
  16. White House aides recall in new book Biden’s fury over border: ‘You could ...
  17. What fast food places and restaurants are open New Year’s Eve, Day?
  18. Trump’s tax returns show real estate losses, inheritance impact, no 2020 ...
Load more

Video

See all Video