trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Rape trial of Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred starts in Paris

by The Associated Press - 02/20/23 6:55 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/20/23 6:55 AM ET
Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred, second right, leaves the court house Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 in Paris. The 37-year-old Lamjarred, who is famous on the Arab pop music scene, allegedly raped a French woman at a luxury hotel on the Champs-Elysees in October 2016 while he was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine. (AP Photo/Sylvie Corbet)

PARIS (AP) — The trial of Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred, who is accused of aggravated rape and assault, started in Paris on Monday.

The 37-year-old Lamjarred, who is famous on the Arab pop music scene, allegedly raped a French woman at a luxury hotel on the Champs-Elysees in October 2016 while he was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.

He has denied the allegations. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison. A verdict is expected on Friday.

The woman, who was 20 years old at the time, said that she met Lamjarred at a Paris nightclub and accompanied him to his hotel, according to the document summarizing the conclusions of the investigation that was read out by the presiding magistrate at the court.

She said that he struck her several times as she was trying to push him back before he raped her, the document said. She managed to leave the room, and hotel staff reported seeing her crying and in distress.

Lamjarred is one of the Arab world’s most popular artists. His music video “Lm3allem” has more than 1 billion views on his YouTube channel, where he has more than 14 million subscribers.

King Mohammed VI awarded him Morocco’s highest national honor in 2015.

Lamjarred has also been charged with the aggravated rape of another woman in August 2018 at a nightclub in Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera. A trial date hasn’t been set for that case.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP impatience grows for DeSantis to make move on Trump
  2. Trump’s bluffing days are done
  3. Democrats grapple with how to take on Nikki Haley
  4. Daylight saving time: Which states want to stop changing the clocks?
  5. DeSantis suggests moving federal agencies outside DC
  6. Florida substitute teacher fired over video DeSantis called ‘fake narrative’
  7. Pritzker embraces role as DeSantis foil on Illinois schools
  8. Nearly 30 percent of work remains remote as workers dig in
  9. Special counsel shows signs of ramping up Trump investigation
  10. Twenty high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
  11. Will mail be delivered on Presidents Day 2023?
  12. Biden makes surprise trip to Ukraine to meet with Zelensky
  13. Hogan: Conservative leaders would privately agree election wasn’t stolen, but ...
  14. China likely to pull back on lethal aid to Russia after US warning: retired ...
  15. Zelensky says Ukraine will defend Bakhmut, ‘but not at any price’
  16. Nuclear inspectors in Iran find uranium enriched to 84-percent purity: reports
  17. Section 230, student debt top divisive Supreme Court agenda
  18. Battle lines form in Democrats’ race for Feinstein seat
Load more

Video

See all Video