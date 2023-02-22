trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s convicted killer to be sentenced

by ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press - 02/22/23 12:23 AM ET
by ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press - 02/22/23 12:23 AM ET
Nipsey Hussle
FILE – Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks in Oakland, Calif., March 29, 2018. Eric R. Holder Jr., who was convicted last year of fatally shooting Hussle in 2019, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in a Los Angeles courtroom. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man convicted of gunning down rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019 is likely to get life in prison when he is sentenced Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Jurors in July found Eric R. Holder Jr., 32, guilty of the first-degree murder of the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist outside the clothing store Hussle founded, the Marathon, in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where both men grew up.

Holder was also convicted of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm for gunfire that hit two other men at the scene who survived.

The sentencing has been delayed in part so defense attorney Aaron Jansen could move for Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke to reduce Holder’s conviction to manslaughter or second-degree murder, which the judge rejected in December.

Jacke will have a broad range of possibilities when he sentences Holder at the Thursday morning hearing, but the murder conviction alone carries a term of 25 years to life. The other convictions, and special sentencing circumstances that jurors found true, make it almost certain Holder will spend the rest of his life in prison. Holder was not eligible for the death penalty.

“We hope that there is some resounding peace in the fact that his killer will be in prison likely for the rest of his life,” the lead prosecutor, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney, said after the verdict.

Actor Lauren London, who was Hussle’s partner and the mother of his two young children, did not attend any part of the trial, nor did any of his relatives, and none are expected to give victim impact statements, as often happens at such hearings.

The evidence against Holder was so overwhelming — from eyewitnesses to surveillance cameras from local businesses that captured his arrival, the shooting and his departure — that his attorney conceded during trial that he had shot Hussle.

But Jansen argued to jurors that the heated circumstances of the shooting meant a lesser verdict of voluntary manslaughter was merited.

The jury returned with the first-degree murder verdict after about six hours of deliberations.

Jansen said afterward that he was “deeply disappointed” in the verdict, which they planned to appeal.

He did manage a minor victory for Holder by securing the attempted voluntary manslaughter convictions where prosecutors had sought attempted murder verdicts.

The sentencing, originally scheduled for September but postponed at the request of the defense, brings an end to a legal saga that lasted more than three years and a trial that was often delayed because of the pandemic.

Hussle, whose legal name is Ermias Asghedom, and Holder had known each other for years growing up as members of the Rollin’ 60s in South LA. Both were aspiring rappers. But Holder never found the same success as Hussle, who would become a local hero and a national celebrity.

A chance meeting outside the Marathon, in a shopping center Hussle owned, led to a conversation the two men had about rumors that Holder had been acting as an informant for authorities. Jansen argued that being publicly accused of being a “snitch” by a person as prominent as Hussle brought on a “heat of passion” in Holder that prompted the shooting.

A woman who was with Holder that day took a photo with Hussle before becoming Holder’s unwitting getaway driver, was a key witness for the prosecution.

After years of devoted work that won him underground acclaim — his nickname was both a play on the name of comedian Nipsey Russell and a nod to the hustle the future hip-hop star showed in making music and selling CDs — Hussle had just released his major-label debut album and earned his first Grammy nomination when he was killed.

A year after his death, he was mourned at a memorial at the arena then known as Staples Center, and celebrated in a performance at the Grammy Awards that included DJ Khaled and John Legend.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  2. Justices puzzled as Supreme Court hears arguments over internet liability shield
  3. Residents in 22 states preparing for potentially record-breaking winter storm
  4. Democrats sound the alarm after McCarthy grants Carlson access to Jan. 6 footage
  5. Bennie Thompson rips McCarthy for giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 footage
  6. O’Reilly on Fox News lawsuit: ‘I would never sell out for ratings’
  7. Democrats pounce on GOP ‘woke-waste’ attacks
  8. Trump labels Fox News ‘RINO’ network over DeSantis coverage 
  9. Three key Trump figures intersect two Justice Department probes 
  10. What Putin’s speech reveals about his plans in Ukraine
  11. Pentagon warning US military to avoid poppy seeds, citing effects on drug ...
  12. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  13. Santos says he didn't think people would find out about lies because he 'got ...
  14. Thirty organizations call for College Board CEO to resign over changes to AP ...
  15. Georgia grand jury on Trump interference recommended multiple ...
  16. Nikki Haley: Bernie Sanders is ‘exactly the reason’ mental competency tests ...
  17. Democratic Rep. Cicilline to leave Congress in June
  18. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
Load more

Video

See all Video