trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Rapper Quando Rondo crashes car while awaiting trial. Prosecutors want him back in jail.

by AP - 07/21/23 12:48 PM ET
by AP - 07/21/23 12:48 PM ET
FILE - This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows Tyquian Terrel Bowman, a rapper also known as Quando Rondo. Prosecutors in Georgia want rapper Quando Rondo sent back to jail after he crashed a car, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, while free on bond pending his trial on gang and drug charges. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP)
FILE – This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office in Savannah, Ga., shows Tyquian Terrel Bowman, a rapper also known as Quando Rondo. Prosecutors in Georgia want rapper Quando Rondo sent back to jail after he crashed a car, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, while free on bond pending his trial on…

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors want the rapper Quando Rondo sent back to jail after he crashed a car while free on bond pending trial on gang and drug charges.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose given name Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was indicted last month in his hometown of Savannah. He was released from jail June 26 on a $100,000 bond. Now prosecutors are asking a Chatham County Superior Court judge to revoke his bond.

Their court filing says Bowman crashed a car while driving at high speed Wednesday, and that emergency responders “administered Narcan as he was exhibiting signs of an overdose.”

Narcan is a drug used to treat opioid overdoses. Bowman was ordered to refrain from using illegal drugs as a condition of his bond, according to court records.

Bowman’s attorney, Jonah Pine, did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment Friday.

Bowman and 18 others were indicted last month by a Chatham County grand jury. Bowman was charged with four counts, including being a manager of an illegal street gang known as “Rollin’ 60’s.” His other charges include conspiring with others to distribute marijuana and to buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.

Prosecutors said additional charges stemming from the car crash are pending.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out in March.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Missouri Supreme Court orders attorney general to let abortion ballot ...
  2. JFK’s grandson calls RFK Jr.’s White House bid ‘an ...
  3. Republicans rush to defend Jason Aldean and ‘Try That in a Small Town’
  4. Hunter Biden’s attorney files ethics complaint against Marjorie Taylor Greene ...
  5. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  6. Michael Cohen settles lawsuit against Trump Org just ahead of trial
  7. Trump campaign celebrates judge’s ruling on court date for documents case
  8. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  9. Republicans release FBI form with unverified Biden-Burisma allegations
  10. The Hill’s Morning Report — Grassley defies FBI with Biden-focused clash
  11. Texas A&M president resigns over hiring controversy around Black editor
  12. UPS strike would trigger pandemic-era supply chain issues, expert says
  13. How Jimmy Carter has changed the conversation around hospice
  14. Biden administration joins Manchin, GOP whip in backing pipeline at Supreme ...
  15. Trump target letter hints at surprise approach from prosecutors 
  16. Harvard ‘alien hunter’ UFO claims grab attention ahead of House hearing  
  17. Putin’s purge of allies shows he came closer to being toppled than anyone ...
  18. Biden’s new student loan relief plan — and its legal challenges — face a ...
Load more