trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announce divorce after 6 years of marriage

by The Associated Press - 07/06/23 12:54 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 07/06/23 12:54 PM ET
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are divorcing after nearly six years of marriage, the couple announced Thursday.

“For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children,” the couple wrote in an Instagram post, shared in Spanish on Martin’s profile and in English on Yosef’s.

Martin’s publicity team confirmed the accuracy of the post to The Associated Press. No other details were provided. People magazine first reported the news.

Martin, singer of such Spanish-language and English-language hits like “Livin’ la Vida Loca,” “She Bangs,” “La copa de la vida” and “Vente pa’ ca,” has won two Grammys and four Latin Grammys and also acted. Yosef is a Swedish artist of Syrian origin.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children,” Martin and Yosef wrote in the statement. “We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives.”

Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, were married at the end of 2017. By then, the Puerto Rican singer was already the father of twins Matteo and Valentino, who will turn 15 in August and born via surrogate. Yosef and Martin had two other children together: Lucía, now 4, and Renn, now 3.

Last September, Martin sued his nephew over the fallout of sex abuse allegations the nephew recanted. Arguing that the claims cost him millions of dollars in lost income, Martin said he had been “persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted” by his “troubled” nephew for economic reasons. The AP confirmed that, days later, the nephew filed a sexual assault complaint. Martin declined to comment at the time.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  2. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  3. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  4. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  5. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  6. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  7. Biden feels heat over student loan backup plan
  8. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  9. Australian minister calls Trump Jr. a ‘big baby’ after tour postponement
  10. DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’
  11. Christie says Trump kept classified docs because ‘he wants to pretend he’s ...
  12. The Hill’s Morning Report — Greene out as Freedom Caucus regroups
  13. Judge rejects DOJ request to bar Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  14. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  15. Honda recalling 124K cars over possible brake failure
  16. Senate Judiciary chairman blasts John Roberts for inaction on Supreme Court ...
  17. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  18. White House takes action against short-term ‘junk’ insurance plans and ...
Load more