trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

‘Road Trippin’ — Red Hot Chili Peppers unveil 2023 tour

by MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press - 12/05/22 8:50 AM ET
by MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press - 12/05/22 8:50 AM ET
Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith
FILE – Anthony Kiedis, from left, Flea and Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers, appear at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Live Nation said Monday the band will perform at a set of stadium shows and festivals across North America and Europe beginning March 29. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s no rest for the spicy: Fresh off a world tour and two albums this year, Red Hot Chili Peppers are preparing for a set of stadium shows and festival stops across North America and Europe in 2023.

Live Nation said Monday the band’s 23-date global trek kicks off March 29 at BC Place in Vancouver, followed by shows in Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston, Lisbon, Madrid, Vienna and more before wrapping up on July 23 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Joining the band on select dates will be The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat and King Princess. Tickets go on sale starting Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time at redhotchilipeppers.com.

The funk-rock band gave us not one but two albums in 2022 — October’s “Return of the Dream Canteen” and April’s “Unlimited Love.” Both spent time at No. 1 of Billboard’s top album sales chart.

The Peppers recently took home the Global Icon Award, at the MTV VMAs and their single “Black Summer″ also won the award for Best Rock Video.

Trade publication Pollstar put the Peppers at No. 4 on its list of most lucrative concert tours in 2022, behind Bad Bunny, Elton John and Lady Gaga, with an average box office gross per city of $5,605,217 and an average ticket price at $134.39.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Hawley, Cruz, Rubio emerge as champions of GOP populism amid Trump’s decline
  2. Trump comes clean: Says America should ‘terminate’ the Constitution
  3. Musk blasts Trump: ‘Constitution is greater than any President’
  4. Juan Williams: Show me Trump’s taxes
  5. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  6. Murkowski on Trump call to suspend Constitution: ‘An affront to our ...
  7. DRIED UP: In California, desalination offers only partial solution to growing ...
  8. Power outages in North Carolina caused by gunfire in ‘malicious’ attack  
  9. Liz Cheney seizes on Trump’s call to terminate Constitution
  10. Chris Christie jokes Georgia’s Brian Kemp ‘first human being who ever ...
  11. House GOP probing ‘secret’ US-Saudi oil deal
  12. Fox News parting ways with Lara Trump: reports
  13. House Republican calls efforts to vacate Speaker’s chair a ‘stupid idea’
  14. Trump loss ignites next steps for DOJ in Mar-a-Lago investigation
  15. Top House Intel Republican condemns Trump’s calls to suspend Constitution ...
  16. Arizona will certify election results Monday. What happens next?
  17. The Hill’s Morning Report — Georgia Senate runoff runs into 2024 jockeying
  18. These counties will decide who wins the Georgia Senate runoff
Load more

Video

See all Video