trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Rose Parade avoids California rain as it welcomes New Year

by The Associated Press - 01/02/23 1:58 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/02/23 1:58 PM ET
The Donate Life float, winner of the Sweepstakes Award, rolls down Colorado Boulevard at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year on a chilly but dry Monday as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California’s siege of drenching storms.

Pasadena’s annual floral spectacle offered the optimistic theme of “Turning the Corner” for 2023, and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona, who survived a 2011 shooting, served as grand marshal.

“The New Year is a time for renewal, an opportunity for a fresh start,” Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott told the television audience.

The parade, which by tradition is held on Jan. 2 when New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, kicked off with the Los Angeles band Fitz and the Tantrums! performing “Let Yourself Free” and a crowd-pleasing flyby of two U.S. Air Force B-1B jets.

Rain has rarely fallen on the parade, but this year it came close. Downpours pounded Southern California over the weekend — and rain returned Monday evening during the Rose Bowl college football game between Utah and Penn State.

But earlier in the day, parade participants and thousands of spectators avoided a soaking.

Giffords rolled down the 5.5-mile (8.8-mile) route in a flower-decked antique convertible, accompanied by her husband, Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.

Marching bands came from across the U.S. and around the world.

The Riverside County, California, sheriff’s mounted unit was led by a riderless horse in honor of Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, who was slain during a traffic stop on Dec. 29.

The floats offered simple beauty — birds, bees, bears, bugs and giraffes covered in flowers or other natural materials — as well as messages such as a Cal Poly universities’ entry called the “Road to Reclamation” depicting animated snails and mushrooms living on a fallen tree branch.

The Louisiana Office of Tourism’s “Feed Your Soul” float depicting a paddlewheel riverboat was the stage for mid-parade performance by Lainey Wilson.

Donate Life’s bright orange and red Chinese street dragon blowing smoke out its nostrils was awarded the sweepstakes trophy for most beautiful entry by the Tournament of Roses judges.

“American Idol” finalist Grace Kinstler performed aboard a float promoting tourism to her home state of Illinois, and country music star Tanya Tucker sang her current single, “Ready as I’ll Never Be,” in the parade’s finale.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants
  2. Trump tax returns raise alarms about fairness of US tax code
  3. Merrick Garland’s unprecedented dilemma
  4. Outgoing GOP rep: Right expending energy on conspiracies gives Democrats ...
  5. GOP lawmaker teases ‘true’ conservative alternative to McCarthy ahead of ...
  6. McCarthy struggles to win support for Speaker with hours until floor showdown
  7. Biden faces questions over whether he can beat DeSantis
  8. Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year
  9. Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest
  10. Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
  11. Five factors that could determine the 2024 GOP nominee
  12. Hope Hicks to aide on Jan. 6: ‘We all look like domestic terrorists now’
  13. Benedict aide’s tell-all book will expose ‘dark maneuvers’
  14. GOP Rankings: The Republicans most likely to be the party’s 2024 presidential ...
  15. McCarthy offers concessions to detractors with House rules package
  16. Ukraine war’s outlook in 2023: Harder fighting against a tougher Russian army
  17. The Supreme Court’s squandered opportunity
  18. House Republican calls McCarthy ‘part of the swamp cartel’
Load more

Video

See all Video