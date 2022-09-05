trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Russia sanctions 25 more Americans, including Penn, Stiller

by The Associated Press - 09/05/22 11:01 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/05/22 11:01 AM ET

Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was on the new sanctions list, as were several American senators: Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Rick Scott of Florida, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the group, which also included business leaders, academics and government officials, would be banned permanently from entering Russia.

Previous rounds of Russian sanctions against Americans have included President Joe Biden and members of his family, as well as lawmakers and business leaders. The U.S. has sanctioned numerous Russians, including government officials and business people.

Penn and Stiller have been outspoken critics of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Penn is an activist involved in relief work, among other causes. Stiller is a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Former GOP rep: Trump gave Democrats ...
  2. Graham defends ‘riots in the ...
  3. Trump must explain what he did and ...
  4. Judge grants Trump’s request to ...
  5. Trump says Fox News pushing ...
  6. These GOP figures have knocked Trump ...
  7. Lofgren says Trump’s Saturday rally ...
  8. McCaul: A lot of Republicans were ...
  9. Lofgren says Trump’s FBI criticism ...
  10. Why the US is becoming more brazen ...
  11. Black Lives Matter exec accused of ...
  12. Hillary Clinton reveals ...
  13. A better strategy than handouts to ...
  14. Biden responds to heckler at ...
  15. Watch live: Biden speaks at Labor Day ...
  16. Raskin: Ginni Thomas has ...
  17. Seven races that could decide the ...
  18. If history is our guide, Trump’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video