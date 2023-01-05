trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Sarah Cooper memoir ‘Foolish’ scheduled for October release

by HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press - 01/05/23 1:25 PM ET
by HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press - 01/05/23 1:25 PM ET
Sarah Cooper
FILE – Sarah Cooper poses for a portrait in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The title alone of Sarah Cooper’s upcoming memoir is a hint that she doesn’t plan to flatter herself.

Cooper has a deal with Dutton, a Penguin Random House imprint, to write “Foolish: Tales of Assimilation, Determination and Humiliation.” The comedian, author and actor said in a statement Thursday that she hoped to “inspire everyone to risk embarrassing themselves.”

“I’m excited to share the story of what it’s like being a Jamaican immigrant trying to succeed in this country and how that can often mean rejecting the things about you that make you, you. It’s about how I realized I wanted to be an actress as soon as I was told I couldn’t sing, and how I rejected that dream for more sensible ones, including trying to find a man on Match.com, working at Google, buying a house and trying to have kids,” she said.

“But the path I was trying to follow made me miserable. As hard as I’ve tried all my life to fit in, to look smart, to assimilate, I’m learning now to embrace my inability to fit into any box. I’ve always been terrified of looking like a fool but I’ve found the most power in being foolish and I can’t wait to take readers on this very foolish journey.”

“Foolish” is scheduled to come out in October.

Cooper’s previous books include “How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings: Non-threatening Leadership Strategies for Women” and “100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings: How to Get by Without Even Trying.” She is known to many fans for her parody videos in which she lip-synced comments by then-President Donald Trump. She is expected to appear with Hugh Grant and Amy Schumer among others in Jerry Seinfeld’s new movie, “Unfrosted.”

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Speaker election coverage: McCarthy loses ninth vote, chamber immediately ...
  2. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  3. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  4. Democrat Mary Peltola open to forming coalition majority with Republicans
  5. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle tells Boebert ‘get real’ during contentious ...
  6. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  7. Gaetz votes for Trump for Speaker on 7th ballot
  8. Kevin McCarthy’s Speakership battle: The blind fighting the blind
  9. Lawmakers say McCarthy Speaker fight portends debt ceiling crisis
  10. Democratic leaders urging rank-and-file to remain in Washington to vote against ...
  11. House clerk calls on anti-McCarthy Republican as he’s on Fox News
  12. Omar trolls McCarthy with ‘Goodfellas’ reference 
  13. Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before ...
  14. Stabenow to retire, creating GOP pickup opportunity in Michigan 
  15. Rosendale, Waters name check one another on House floor
  16. Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in ...
  17. House Speaker election coverage: Chamber narrowly votes to adjourn for day
  18. Santos charging to attend swearing-in: reports
Load more

Video

See all Video