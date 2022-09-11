trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Scaled-down festivities in Denmark for queen’s 50-year reign

by The Associated Press - 09/11/22 3:02 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/11/22 3:02 PM ET
Danish Queen Margrethe arrives to luncheon on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog in Copenhagen, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The luncheon held on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe II’s accession to the throne. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

HELSINKI (AP) — Scaled-down celebrations took place Sunday in Denmark marking 50 years on the throne by Queen Margrethe, whose reign is now Europe’s longest following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

Dampened celebrations were ordered Friday by the 82-year-old Margrethe — now also the only female monarch in the world — in respect for Britain’s late queen, who died Thursday at 96.

Margrethe asked her court to adjust Saturday’s and Sunday’s anniversary program at a short notice, cancelling — among other things — her appearance on the Amalienborg Palace balcony to greet throngs of well-wishers as well as a ride through the Danish capital of Copenhagen in a horse-drawn carriage.

Sunday’s events included a church service and a lunch hosted by Margrethe on board the Danish royal ship Dannebrog for the royal couples and presidents from the fellow Nordic countries of Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

A music and theater gala honoring the Danish monarch took place on Saturday evening and a gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace — the seat of the Danish Parliament — was taking place late Sunday.

Margrethe was proclaimed queen on Jan. 15, 1972, a day after her father King Frederik IX, died following a short illness.

The 50th anniversary jubilee for the Danish queen was initially scheduled for January but most events were canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

___

Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin’s strategy to weaponize winter
  2. Why Barr is breaking from Trump ...
  3. The 10 most polluted states in the US
  4. Chipotle puts a stop to ...
  5. Jan. 6 panel set to reemerge with eye ...
  6. Chris Christie: DOJ’s chances of ...
  7. Fetterman mocks Toomey as ‘a ...
  8. How a railroad strike could send food ...
  9. The best ‘beer towns’ to visit ...
  10. Former Trump White House lawyer says ...
  11. Trump supported ‘coup’ to oust ...
  12. Religion and Samuel Alito’s time ...
  13. Border patrol to probe ‘totally ...
  14. Senate Intelligence chair says ...
  15. Biden continues to stiff-arm the press
  16. Ohio shows signs of becoming swing ...
  17. More than 70 House Democrats join ...
  18. Ukraine’s latest counteroffensive ...
Load more

Video

See all Video