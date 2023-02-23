trending:

Serena Williams to receive honor at NAACP Image Awards

by JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., Associated Press - 02/23/23 2:05 PM ET
Serena Williams
FILE – Serena Williams arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. Williams will be honored for her tennis achievements, business success and efforts to uplift the community at the NAACP Image Awards this weekend. The NAACP announced Thursday that Williams will receive the Jackie Robinson Sports award during the ceremony, which will air Saturday on BET. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Serena Williams will be honored for her tennis achievements, business success and efforts to uplift the community at the NAACP Image Awards this weekend.

The NAACP announced Thursday that Williams will receive the Jackie Robinson Sports award during the ceremony, which will air live Saturday on BET. The award recognizes individuals in sports for high achievement in athletics along with their pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement.

Previous honorees include Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Magic Johnson, Wilma Rudolph and the Harlem Globetrotters.

“From her record-breaking wins on the tennis court to her business acumen to her philanthropic endeavors, she has set the bar for athletes everywhere,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP. He said Williams is the “quintessential example of Black excellence.”

Williams is regarded as one of the sports greatest athletes of all time. She holds 23 Grand Slam singles titles. She has won Wimbledon seven times as a singles competitor.

Outside of tennis, Williams was as an executive producer on the Oscar-nominated film “King Richard,” a biopic based on her family. She launched her own venture capital firm and fashion brand that focuses on female empowerment. She recently published a children’s book, “The Adventures of Qai Qai,” and teamed with two veterans to launch a cruelty-free topical pain relief and daily muscle care solutions designed to reimagine recovery.

Queen Latifah will host the 54th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California. The ceremony honors entertainers, athletes and writers of colors.

