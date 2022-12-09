trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

SF Conservatory buys Askonas Holt representation agency

by The Associated Press - 12/09/22 10:03 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/09/22 10:03 AM ET

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Conservatory added a major classical music agency to its commercial businesses, announcing Friday it was acquiring London-based Askonas Holt.

Askonas’ clients includes conductors Daniel Barenboim, Myung-Whun Chung, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Simon Rattle, Nathalie Stutzmann and Michael Tilson Thomas; sopranos Angel Blue and Eva-Maria Westbroek; mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato; tenors Marcelo Álvarez and Ian Bostridge; and composers Thomas Adès and George Benjamin.

The conservatory purchased Opus 3 artists in October 2020 and added the record label Pentatone Music this past May.

Donagh Collins, Askonas’ CEO since 2014, will become CEO of both agencies and join the conservatory trustees’ committee on business and corporate alliances. Conservatory president David Stull is chairman of the alliance of the various organizations.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism
  2. Sports journalist Grant Wahl dies in Qatar, U.S. Soccer confirms
  3. Animal shelters face a potentially fatal pet adoption crisis
  4. Seven hard-line House Republicans lay out Speaker demands amid McCarthy ...
  5. Major animal poaching ring busted by CA Fish and Wildlife
  6. What Sinema’s party switch means for the Senate
  7. Kansas Olive Garden manager fired after posting time off rant: ‘If your dog ...
  8. Why the US was able to bring home Brittney Griner but not Paul Whelan
  9. Kari Lake, Mark Finchem formally contest Arizona election results
  10. First Gen Z congressman-elect says he was denied DC apartment, noting ‘really ...
  11. Trump accuses Jewish leaders of a lack of ‘loyalty’
  12. These 10 House Republicans flipped their votes on the same-sex marriage bill
  13. Judge declines request to hold Trump team in contempt
  14. White House responds to criticism of Griner prisoner deal
  15. Americans detained in Russia: Paul Whelan, 2 others being held
  16. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  17. Progressives fume over party switch: ‘Typical Sinema’
  18. Biden’s latest student loan payment extension is unlawful
Load more

Video

See all Video