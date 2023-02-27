trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Slovenian band Laibach’s Ukraine concert canceled amid rift

by ALI ZERDIN, Associated Press - 02/27/23 8:27 AM ET
by ALI ZERDIN, Associated Press - 02/27/23 8:27 AM ET
FILE – Members of Slovenian rock band Laibach perform in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2015. Slovenia’s iconic band Laibach will hold a concert in Ukraine’s capital next month, saying Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, this will make them the first foreign group to perform a full show in Kyiv since the beginning of the Russian invasion last February. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A planned concert by Slovenia’s popular band Laibach in Ukraine next month has been cancelled after the group angered Ukrainians by remarks interpreted to suggest that Kyiv was involved in a proxy war on behalf of its Western patrons.

The iconic band, known for using military-style imagery and totalitarian symbols, had been due to perform in Ukraine’s capital on March 31.

The band said the concert aimed to show support for the Ukrainian people during the war, but organizers said its remarks caused “controversy” and discord, forcing the cancellation.

Ukrainians were apparently angered by Laibach’s statement to The Guardian newspaper that called the war “a cynical proxy war for the geostrategic interests” of world powers.

Slovenia’s STA news agency said many Ukrainians posting on Facebook compared Laibach’s statement to Russian state propaganda that portrays the invasion as a conflict with NATO and reduces Ukraine to a puppet state of the West.

“While the team showed support for Ukraine and Ukrainians and condemned the Russian regime, a large part of the audience came out categorically against Laibach’s visit,” the Bel Etage Music Hall said on Facebook late on Sunday.

“In order to prevent the unnecessary division of Ukrainians into different camps and to eliminate the cause of discord, we have decided to cancel the Laibach concert at Bel Etage,” the statement added.

Laibach told STA Monday that they were “categorically asked to declare that all Russians are bad and that all Russian art is worthless, which of course (they) did not agree to do.”

The band had earlier addressed the issue on Facebook, saying “to all those who doubt our views, let us therefore once again make it very clear that Russia is the main aggressor in this clash of destructive political and geostrategic interests.”

“Not to be mistaken — we love Russian literature, music and art,” said Laibach in a post last week. “But in this senseless war between Russia and Ukraine, we are wholeheartedly on the side of Ukraine and its people who — as in the old biblical story of David and Goliath — are fighting with dignity against a stronger enemy.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox lawsuit docs show Murdoch acknowledged several hosts backed Trump’s fraud ...
  2. Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  3. White House: No government consensus on COVID lab leak theory
  4. Transportation watchdog to audit Buttigieg’s use of government jets
  5. COVID origin report reignites firestorm over ‘lab leak’ theory
  6. Generative AI could be an authoritarian breakthrough in brainwashing
  7. Texas Republican doubles down on attack on Judy Chu
  8. FBI arrests man who allegedly stormed Capitol wearing panda head
  9. Trump targets Fox News for ‘promoting’ DeSantis ‘so hard and so much’
  10. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  11. Tennessee Republican Andy Ogles acknowledges misstating his college degree
  12. Fetterman doing well, ‘on a path to recovery,’ aides say
  13. Why the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner only received $997.6 million as ...
  14. Putin gives Steven Seagal Russia’s Order of Friendship
  15. McClellan becomes ‘ancestors’ wildest dreams’ with historic Virginia win
  16. State Department: Biden, senior officials have ‘repeatedly’ pressed China ...
  17. Club for Growth donor retreat set to feature DeSantis, Haley and others — but ...
  18. Zelensky sacks commander of Ukraine’s joint forces
Load more

Video

See all Video