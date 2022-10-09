trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Sorokin, under house arrest, speaks about deportation fight

by The Associated Press - 10/09/22 1:15 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/09/22 1:15 PM ET
Anna Sorokin
FILE – Anna Sorokin returns to the courtroom Thursday, April 25, 2019, in New York. Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation. Sorokin, 31, was released Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from U.S immigration custody to house arrest. She told the Times she would feel like she was “running from something” if she were to let herself be deported to Germany. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation.

Sorokin, 31, was released Saturday from U.S immigration custody to house arrest. She told the Times she would feel like she was “running from something” if she were to let herself be deported to Germany.

“Letting them deport me would have been like a sign of capitulation — confirmation of this perception of me as this shallow person who only cares about obscene wealth, and that’s just not the reality,” Sorokin told the Times.

Last week, an immigration judge cleared the way for Sorokin to be released to home confinement while the deportation fight plays out. Now, she is wearing an ankle monitor after posting a $10,000 bond.

Sorokin for years used the name Anna Delvey to pass herself off as the wealthy daughter of a German diplomat, and lied about having a $67 million (68 million euros) bankroll overseas to create the impression that she could cover her debts, prosecutors said.

Her case became the basis for the Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” released this year.

After serving three years in prison for conning $275,000 from banks, hotels and rich New Yorkers to finance her luxurious lifestyle, Sorokin was detained by immigration authorities last year who argued she had overstayed her visa and must return to Germany, where she is a citizen.

When asked about what she plans to do now, Sorokin told the Times she’s working on her own podcast, which hasn’t come to fruition yet, and that she wants to work on criminal justice reform to highlight the struggles of other girls.

Sorokin also spoke about how much she has learned while being in jail, and how it’s impossible “to have been through what I’ve been through without changing.”

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kerch Bridge explosion is personal ...
  2. As Mar-a-Lago case ...
  3. Zelensky: Russian officials starting ...
  4. Former top US military officer says ...
  5. Why Ukraine’s battlefield wins are ...
  6. New life for Musk-Twitter deal raises ...
  7. Bakari Sellers: Tuberville can ‘go ...
  8. Chief economist says US headed to ...
  9. House Republican defends Tuberville ...
  10. GOP shows signs of coming home for Oz ...
  11. Five takeaways from the first ...
  12. Whitmer’s lead on Dixon in Michigan ...
  13. When civil war becomes all the rage
  14. Five key issues that could decide the ...
  15. Johnson, Barnes separated by 1 point ...
  16. The Libertarian Party is ...
  17. Five takeaways from the Kelly-Masters ...
  18. Critics sound alarm over ‘Twitter ...
Load more

Video

See all Video