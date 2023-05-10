trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

AP source: Vice President Kamala Harris postpones MTV event due to Hollywood writers’ strike

by SEUNG MIN KIM, Associated Press - 05/10/23 11:16 AM ET
by SEUNG MIN KIM, Associated Press - 05/10/23 11:16 AM ET
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Miami International Airport in Miami on April 21, 2023. A MTV special on mental health that was expected to feature Harris next week has been postponed, according to her office. A person familiar with the decision said Harris chose not to travel to the Los Angeles-area event because it would have been seen as crossing the picket line for striking Hollywood writers. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
FILE – Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Miami International Airport in Miami on April 21, 2023. A MTV special on mental health that was expected to feature Harris next week has been postponed, according to her office. A person familiar with the decision said Harris chose not to travel to the Los Angeles-area event because it would have been seen as crossing the picket line for striking Hollywood writers. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Hollywood writers’ strike that’s snarling the television and movie industries has now scrambled the White House schedule.

An MTV special on mental health that was expected to feature Vice President Kamala Harris next week has been postponed, according to her office.

A person familiar with the decision said Harris chose not to travel to the Los Angeles-area event because that would have been seen as crossing the picket line. That’s a political nonstarter for Democrats who rely on union support.

The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity about the decision to postpone MTV’s Mental Health Action Day Conversation.

President Joe Biden called for a “fair deal” for writers at a White House movie screening this week.

“Nights like these are a reminder of stories and the importance of treating storytellers with the dignity, respect and the value they deserve,” Biden said. “I sincerely hope the writers strike in Hollywood gets resolved and the writers are given a fair deal they deserve as soon as possible.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  2. Live coverage: CNN’s town hall with Donald Trump
  3. Tucker Carlson tweet announcing new Twitter show tops 100 million views 
  4. Progressive committee calls for Supreme Court subpoenas after Feinstein’s ...
  5. McConnell breaks with Tuberville over blanket hold on military nominees
  6. George Santos is indicted: Five takeaways
  7. Georgia election workers say former Trump lawyer is dodging subpoena
  8. Schumer seeks to drive wedge in GOP: McCarthy was ‘lone holdout’ on default
  9. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  10. George Santos in custody on 13 federal charges
  11. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  12. Kremlin slams Poland for changing name of Russian city Kaliningrad
  13. Tuberville’s office seeks to clarify his remarks on white nationalists in the ...
  14. Musk on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: ‘We have not signed a ...
  15. Former Trump press secretary says harassment was ‘really bad’
  16. George Santos pleads not guilty to federal charges
  17. House GOP digs in on Biden family dealings without directly connecting president
  18. Ex-DC officer rips CNN for Trump town hall: He ‘tried to get me killed’
Load more

Video

See all Video