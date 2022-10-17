trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Spanish royals start delayed state visit to Germany

by The Associated Press - 10/17/22 7:04 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/17/22 7:04 AM ET
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, second left, and his wife Elke Buedenbender, left, welcome Spain’s King Felipe, second right, and Queen Letizia, right, for a meeting at the Belevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) — King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain have started a state visit to Germany that was delayed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic and will see the monarch and the German president open the annual Frankfurt Book Fair.

Felipe was received with military honors by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday at the German head of state’s Bellevue palace in Berlin.

“Finally we’re here – we’re very happy about that,” Felipe said. He said Germany and Spain are “united by the principles of freedom, democracy and the rule of law.”

The king also is due to hold a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz; visit the German parliament, Berlin city hall and the capital’s Brandenburg Gate, the symbol of Germany’s post-Cold War reunification; and attend a German-Spanish forum that will address issues such as the transition to a greener future and digitization.

Felipe and Steinmeier are due to open the Frankfurt Book Fair together on Tuesday. Spain is the guest of honor at this year’s fair, which runs until Sunday.

“We hope it will help promote even more the Spanish language and culture as a vehicle for mutual understanding between our two peoples,” Felipe told reporters at the presidential palace.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Utah emerges as wild card in battle ...
  2. White House condemns ...
  3. Here’s why the price of groceries ...
  4. Republicans hold new polling ...
  5. Warnock calls out Walker for skipping ...
  6. Trump nips Biden in New York Times ...
  7. Trump slams ‘stupid’ GOP Colorado ...
  8. Mitch McConnell rarely blunders, but ...
  9. Michael Cohen says Trump 2024 run ...
  10. Fauci says COVID-19 was politicized ...
  11. Democrats quietly making 2024 ...
  12. McCarthy says if he doesn’t win ...
  13. Belarus says nearly 9,000 Russian ...
  14. UFOs, intelligence and Cassandra’s ...
  15. Thirty injured, four killed in mass ...
  16. ADL chief: Trump post on American ...
  17. Russian troops kill orchestra ...
  18. Supreme Court won’t hear American ...
Load more

Video

See all Video