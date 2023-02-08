trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Stella Jean quits Milan Fashion Week over lack of inclusion

by COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press - 02/08/23 5:11 AM ET
by COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press - 02/08/23 5:11 AM ET
Stella Jean
FILE – Designer Stella Jean accepts applause at the end of her womens Spring/Summer 2018/19 fashion collection, presented in Milan, Italy, on Sept. 24, 2017. Stella Jean, the only Black designer belonging to Italy’s fashion council is withdrawing from this month’s Milan Fashion Week citing a lack of commitment to diversity and inclusion, and on Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023 announced a hunger strike out of concern that other minority designers associated with her will suffer a backlash. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

MILAN (AP) — The only Black designer belonging to Italy’s fashion council is withdrawing from this month’s Milan Fashion Week citing a lack of commitment to diversity and inclusion, and on Wednesday announced a hunger strike out of concern that other minority designers associated with her will suffer a backlash.

Stella Jean told The Associated Press that the Italian National Fashion Chamber had significantly cut back support for the We Are Made in Italy collective of young designers of color working in Italy after she made an impassioned speech about the personal price she had paid for highlighting racial injustice in Italy during a runway show last September.

Along with Stella Jean, the WAMI collective is withdrawing from fashion week, which they were to open with a digital presentation.

Italian Fashion Chamber President Carlo Capasa told the AP that he regretted Stella Jean’s decision, adding that the final fashion week calendar being presented Wednesday is “full of diversity.”

“In the calendar that we are presenting today, you will see all that we are doing for people of color who are working in Italy,” Capasa told the AP. A news conference was scheduled for later Wednesday.

Jean sent a letter to Capasa informing him of her hunger strike, which she said would be revoked only with his written assurance that no professional harm would come to the WAMI designers and supports “as a result of our history of misunderstanding.”

“This admittedly extreme measure of mine stems from having heard several voices from the collective worried about ‘soft’ or ‘hard’ repercussions, including difficulty in securing funding and services from sponsors and partners, given the power wielded by you as president of the chamber in the industry,’’ she wrote in a letter obtained by the AP.

Capasa said he hadn’t yet read the letter and was unaware of the hunger strike and WAMI’s withdrawal. Both Stella Jean and WAMI appeared on a draft of the Milan Fashion Week calendar of mostly womenswear previews for next winter released last month.

WAMI was launched on the heels of the Black Lives Matters movement in 2020 by Jean, African-American designer Edward Buchanan and the head of Afro Fashion Week Milano, Michelle Ngonmo, to draw attention to the lack of minority representation in the Italian fashion world. It followed some racial gaffes by major fashion houses that made global headlines.

Ngonmo told the AP that financial support for the project from the chamber had dwindled over the three years it has run so far, and that Afro Fashion Week Milano wasn’t able to come up with the 20,000 euros ($21,000) it would have cost to support the five young designers in making solid looks to present, plus a video.

The Italian fashion chamber fully supported the collections for the two WAMI classes, each with five designers, but that the third generation hasn’t received any funding from the chamber, Ngonmo and Jean said. The September show featuring Jean, Buchanan and WAMI was financed through other allies and their own contributions.

“Maybe the message is the whole industry needs to open their eyes and say what can we do to make that happen?” Ngonmo told the AP.

A WAMI designer, Joy Meribe, opened Milan Fashion Week previews for spring-summer 2022, in a major milestone for the movement.

But Jean said that such moves had turned out to be “performative.”

“They used WAMI as a free pass of safe conduct for diversity,’’ Jean told the AP. She said she was withdrawing out of fatigue with the “continual fight” for recognition for designers of color in Italy.

“I am a fighter by nature, but I cannot be this way all the time,” she said.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Scott doubles down on sunsetting all federal programs after Biden’s jab 
  2. How the House GOP blew up at Biden’s State of the Union 
  3. Donalds on Biden saying some Republicans want to ‘sunset’ Medicare, Social ...
  4. White House hits House GOP for ‘bizarre political stunt’ with Hunter Biden ...
  5. Five big takeaways from President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address
  6. State of the Union 2023: Ironic, confusing and stumbling toward MAGA
  7. Joe Scarborough: ‘Stupid’ House GOP helped Biden appear stronger during ...
  8. Greene says she ‘didn’t take any bait’ by heckling Biden
  9. Trump rips Club for Growth after he wasn’t invited to donor retreat
  10. Spy balloon offers worrying trial run for a bigger US-China crisis
  11. Biden’s eminently forgettable speech
  12. Jeffries suggests Republicans who heckled Biden are unfit to serve in Congress
  13. Charging Ahead: The Hill’s EV/AV Summit 2023
  14. Five key lines from Biden’s State of the Union speech
  15. What the pundits are saying about Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address
  16. Chris Wallace says Republicans played into Biden’s hands with heckling
  17. McCarthy defends ‘passionate’ Republicans who heckled Biden during State of ...
  18. Republicans read Constitution on House floor
Load more

Video

See all Video