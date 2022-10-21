trending:

Stephen Curry launches graphic novel series on sports stars

by The Associated Press - 10/21/22 9:05 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/21/22 9:05 AM ET
Stephen Curry
FILE – NBA basketball player Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. Curry is launching a graphic novel series, “Stephen Curry Presents!: Sports Superheroes,” in partnership with Penguin Workshop. The first of four planned installments will focus on Curry’s career and is scheduled for fall 2024. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry’s latest move is one for the books.

The NBA superstar is launching a graphic novel series, “Stephen Curry Presents!: Sports Superheroes,” in partnership with Penguin Workshop. The first of four planned installments will focus on Curry’s career and is scheduled for fall 2024.

The series will be created through the publishing arm of Unanimous Media, the company founded by Curry and Erick Peyton. Last month, Penguin released Curry’s picture book “I Have a Superpower.”

“We hope that when kids pick up the books in this series to read all about their favorite athletes, it not only instills excitement and grows their love for reading, but also inspires them to reach for the stars and accomplish their dreams,” Curry and Peyton said in a statement released Friday by Penguin Workshop, a Penguin Random House division.

The new series will be written by Rich Korson and John Bycel, with illustrations by Damion Scott.

