‘Succession’ creator says upcoming 4th season is its last

by The Associated Press - 02/23/23 9:20 PM ET
This image released by HBO shows, from left, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin in a scene from the fourth season of “Succession.” The creator of the hit HBO series says the upcoming fourth season will be its last. (HBO via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The creator of the hit HBO series “Succession” says the upcoming fourth season will be its last.

Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker in a piece posted online Thursday that he wanted the show’s many fans to know the end was approaching.

“I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it’s the final season,” Armstrong said.

“Succession” follows a wealthy family that owns a major media conglomerate and struggles to maintain its power. It stars Brian Cox as the Roy family patriarch and Jeremy Strong as one of his children, who connive to succeed their father as the company’s leader.

HBO confirmed that the fourth season set to premiere next month will be its last.

The show has won 13 Emmy Awards so far, including several for Armstrong for writing and drama series honors in 2020 and 2022.

“I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind,” Armstrong told the New Yorker. “From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

Armstrong may not leave all the characters behind. While he said ending the show now will result in a “meaty” resolution, he is also open to revisiting some of the characters in another project.

“When I’ve talked to some of my collaborators, like: Maybe there’s another part of this world we could come back to, if there was an appetite? Maybe there’s something else that could be done, that harnessed what’s been good about the way we’ve worked on this,” Armstrong said.

