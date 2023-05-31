trending:

Swiss fashion house Bally names Simone Bellotti design director; 1st collection debuts in September

by AP - 05/31/23 12:06 PM ET
MILAN (AP) — Simone Bellotti, a long-time member of the Gucci design team, was named design director at Bally on Wednesday as the 172-year-old Swiss fashion house continues a process of rejuvenation.

Bellotti, a Milan native, will debut his first collection during Milan Fashion Week in September.

Bellotti spent 16 years at Gucci before joining Bally last October. He previously worked at Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta and Gianfranco Ferre where he learned Ferre’s architectural approach to fashion design.

Bellotti “brings with him a deep understanding of both ready-to-wear tailoring and accessories craftmanship,’’ Bally said in a statement, adding that while at Gucci Bellotti “developed his keen obsession with detail, interpreting archival references in innovative directions.’’

Bellotti succeeds U.S. designer Rhuigi Villasenor, who left Bally earlier this month after one-year tenure during which he helped boost the brand’s visibility as it returned to the runway following a 20-year absence.

A transformation at the fashion house is being led by CEO Nicolas Girotto, with a focus on “craftsmanship, innovation, and Swiss luxury,’’ Bally said in a release.

“The house’s unique Swiss heritage, coupled with its beautiful history rooted in a pioneering spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence, is a powerful inspiration,’’ Bellotti said.

