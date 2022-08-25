trending:

Sylvester Stallone’s wife files for divorce after 25 years

by The Associated Press - 08/25/22 4:51 PM ET
FILE – Sylvester Stallone, left, and Jennifer Flavin arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. She filed a petition to end the marriage last week in a court in Palm Beach County, Fla., where the couple owns a home. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage.

The petition was filed last week in a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, where the couple owns a home.

She is seeking exclusive use of their home in Florida — they own another in California — and has asked to have her name changed back to Jennifer Flavin. She also is asking for a greater share of their assets, alleging the actor deliberately squandered money that should be available to her.

Stallone has yet to file his response to the divorce petition, and an email to a representative seeking comment was not immediately returned.

The couple’s three daughters are all adults, so there are no custody issues to resolve.

Sylvester Stallone, 76, star of the “Rocky” and “Rambo” franchises, married Jennifer Stallone, 54, a businesswoman and former model, in London in 1997.

They had dated for several years in the late 1980s and early 1990s before breaking up and later reconciling.

It was the third marriage for Sylvester Stallone, who was last married to his “Rocky IV” co-star Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to 1987. It was Jennifer Stallone’s first marriage.

