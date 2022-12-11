trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

‘Tár,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ tie for LA critics’ top award

by The Associated Press - 12/11/22 7:15 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/11/22 7:15 PM ET
This image released by Focus Features shows Cate Blanchett in a scene from “Tár.” (Focus Features via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Todd Field’s symphonic backstage drama “Tár” and the existential comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” tied for top honors with the Los Angeles Film Critics Association in awards announced Sunday.

The critics group opted to split its best film award between the two acclaimed films. “Tár,” which was also chosen as best film by the New York Film Critics Circle, cleaned up in other categories as well. Field won for both directing and screenplay, and Cate Blanchett, who stars as an internationally renowned conductor, won best lead performance. The critics, who don’t separate award by gender, also gave best lead performance to Bill Nighy for the “Ikiru” remake “Living.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the madcap metaverse movie from Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also picked up an award for Ke Huy Quan, for supporting performer. The former child star added to his rapidly increasingly awards haul for his lauded comeback performance. The other supporting performer winner was Dolly de Leon from Ruben Östlund’s class satire “Triangle of Sadness.”

Other winners from LAFCA included Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” for best animation; Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO” for best non-English language film; and Laura Poitras’ “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” for best documentary.

The critics will hand out their awards at a gala on Jan. 14. The French filmmaker Claire Denis was previously announced as the recipient of the group’s career achievement award. Last year, the LAFCA awarded Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car” best film.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  2. Musk fires back after criticism of gender pronouns tweet about Fauci
  3. Trump, Biden fortunes shift dramatically post-midterms 
  4. Behind-the-scenes hunt builds for McCarthy Speaker alternative
  5. Taylor Greene says Jan. 6 Capitol attack ‘would’ve been armed’ if she ...
  6. Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash  
  7. Jan. 6 panel eyes new beginning with DOJ as partner in Trump probe
  8. White House lashes out at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Jan. 6 remarks
  9. Senate Republican rejects Trump as leader of party
  10. The Trump campaign that isn’t
  11. The DeSantis secret weapon that Democrats — and Trump — should fear
  12. Bout says Griner ‘wanted to shake my hand’ on airport tarmac
  13. Sanders calls Sinema ‘corporate Democrat’ who ‘sabotaged’ legislation
  14. The Hill’s Morning Report — Congress is running out of time for big fiscal ...
  15. Russia’s elites know they’ve lost the war. They should jump ship
  16. Chris Christie blames Trump, calls Herschel Walker a ‘bad candidate’  
  17. Are the Saudis reconsidering their nuclear posture?
  18. With new Twitter files, Musk forces a free-speech reckoning for politicians ...
Load more

Video

See all Video