trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

‘Ted Lasso’ star Waddingham to co-host Eurovision contest

by The Associated Press - 02/22/23 10:23 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/22/23 10:23 AM ET
Hannah Waddingham
FILE – Hannah Waddingham arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham, Ukrainian musician Julia Sanina and British singer Alesha Dixon will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, organizers announced Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LONDON (AP) — “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham, Ukrainian musician Julia Sanina and British singer Alesha Dixon will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, organizers announced Wednesday.

The pan-continental pop competition will take place in May in the English city of Liverpool after Britain was asked to stage the event on behalf of designated host country Ukraine.

Thirty-seven countries will compete for Europe’s pop crown, with semifinals held May 9 and 11 before a final on May 13. All three programs will be hosted by Waddingham, Sanin and Dixon, a TV presenter and former member of girl group Mis-Teeq.

Sanina, who fronts Ukrainian alternative rock band The Hardkiss, said she was “excited to showcase Ukrainian culture and creativity, and to help put on a show to make my country proud.”

Waddingham, an Emmy Award winner for her role as owner of a struggling soccer team owner in hit Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso,” said it was “a great honor to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, a country which has carried itself with such strength and unity.”

Ukraine won the right to host the pop extravaganza when its entry, folk-rap ensemble Kalush Orchestra, won the 2022 contest. British organizers say the event will be a celebration of Ukrainian culture and creativity, as well as Liverpool’s musical heritage.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  2. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  3. Putin ally fires back at Biden’s Poland speech with nuclear warning
  4. Schumer blasts McCarthy for giving Jan. 6 footage to Fox News
  5. What to expect in the second year of the Russia-Ukraine war
  6. Trump attacks Georgia grand jury forewoman over media tour
  7. Retired General on Russia-Ukraine conflict: ‘It would push us much closer to ...
  8. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  9. Justices puzzled as Supreme Court hears arguments over internet liability shield
  10. DeSantis wades into foreign policy, Ukraine
  11. Supreme Court declines to hear defeated Maryland gubernatorial candidate’s ...
  12. Democratic Rep. Cicilline to leave Congress in June
  13. 3 killed, including child and journalist, in Florida shootings; suspect in ...
  14. Three key Trump figures intersect two Justice Department probes 
  15. Tesla engineering HQ leaving Texas to return to California, Musk announces
  16. Steve Bannon’s ex-lawyers sue for nearly $500,000 in unpaid legal fees
  17. Biden approval rating highest in almost a year: survey
  18. Michigan GOP chair election underscores party’s divisions ahead of 2024
Load more

Video

See all Video