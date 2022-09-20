trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

Teller, Gleeson, Megan Thee Stallion host first ‘SNL’ shows

by The Associated Press - 09/20/22 5:14 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/20/22 5:14 PM ET
Miles Teller
FILE – Miles Teller poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film “Top Gun: Maverick” at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Teller will host the opening episode of the 48th season of “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 1, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Straight out of “Top Gun: Maverick,” actor Miles Teller will host the opening episode of the 48th season of “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 1.

Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar will be the musical guest on opening night, his third appearance on “SNL,” NBC said on Tuesday.

It promises to be a transition season for NBC’s comedy institution, which has seen the departure of eight cast members.

Actor Brendan Gleeson, star of the upcoming film “The Banshees of Inisherin,” will host the Oct. 8 edition of the show. Willow makes her “SNL” debut as musical guest.

Megan Thee Stallion earns double duty on Oct. 15 as the host and musical guest, NBC said on Tuesday.

The Lorne Michaels-produced show soldiers on this season minus cast members Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Christopher Redd, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Aristotle Athari and Melissa Villaseñor.

The show has named four new cast members as replacements.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House releases state-by-state ...
  2. Five takeaways from Putin’s speech ...
  3. Trump support among Republicans slips ...
  4. Trump, sons rip New York attorney ...
  5. Graham throws another wrench into ...
  6. GOP ‘stunts’ with migrants sweep ...
  7. New York attorney general sues Trump, ...
  8. Fetterman looks to quell concerns ...
  9. These are the happiest states in ...
  10. Trump responds to Putin’s warning ...
  11. Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger ...
  12. Russians rush for flights out amid ...
  13. Watch live: Powell holds press ...
  14. Colorado sheriff under investigation ...
  15. Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard ...
  16. Fed hikes rates by 75 basis points ...
  17. Democrats reach deal on policing ...
  18. Student loan forgiveness: Don’t ...
Load more

Video

See all Video