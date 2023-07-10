trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

The New York Times disbands sports department and will rely on coverage from The Athletic

by MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press - 07/10/23 3:30 PM ET
by MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press - 07/10/23 3:30 PM ET
FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, May 6, 2021, in New York. The New York Times is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward, according to a report on the media company's website. The move impacts more than 35 people in the sports department. The report on Monday, July 10, 2023 said that journalists on the sports desk will move to other roles in The New York Times newsroom and that there were no planned layoffs. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
FILE – A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, May 6, 2021, in New York. The New York Times is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward, according to a report on the media company’s website. The move impacts more than 35 people in the sports department. The report on Monday, July 10, 2023 said that journalists on the sports desk will move to other roles in The New York Times newsroom and that there were no planned layoffs. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

The New York Times is disbanding its sports department and will rely on coverage from The Athletic, a website it acquired last year for $550 million.

The decision impacts more than 35 people in the sports department, according to The New York Times. Journalists on the sports desk will move to other roles within the newsroom and no layoffs are planned.

“Though we know this decision will be disappointing to some, we believe it is the right one for readers and will allow us to maximize the respective strengths of The Times’s and The Athletic’s newsrooms,” New York Times Co. Chairman A.G. Sulzberger and CEO Meredith Kopit Levien wrote Monday in a letter to staff.

They say sports coverage will be expanded under the shift.

“Under our plan, the digital homepage, newsletters, social feeds, the sports landing page and the print section will draw from even more of the approximately 150 stories The Athletic produces each day chronicling leagues, teams and players across the United States and around the globe,” they wrote.

Sports writers for The New York Times have won several Pulitzer Prizes over the years, including Arthur Daley in 1956 in the column, “Sports of the Times;” Walter Wellesley (Red) Smith in 1976 for commentary and Dave Anderson in 1981 for commentary.

The New York Times Co. announced early last year that it was buying The Athletic as part of a strategy to expand its audience of paying subscribers at a time when the newspaper print ads business continues to fade.

Unlike many local news outlets, the Times gained millions of subscribers during the presidency of Donald Trump and the COVID-19 pandemic. But it has been actively diversifying its coverage with lifestyle advice, games and recipes, to help counter a pullback from the politics-driven news traffic boom of 2020.

In May the Times reached a deal for a new contract with its newsroom union following more than two years of talks that included a 24-hour strike. The deal included salary increases, an agreement on hybrid work and other benefits.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Think tank leader who claims to have given FBI info on Hunter Biden charged by ...
  2. Biden’s life expectancy — and its implications
  3. A record share of Americans is living alone
  4. ‘The Good Doctor’ actor Hill Harper running for Michigan Senate seat
  5. Trump’s 2024 rivals predict shift is coming in primary landscape
  6. Five things to know about UPS strike as Teamsters contract talks fail
  7. Trump threat to skip first debate divides GOP
  8. Tuberville’s hold leaves Marines leaderless for first time in 164 years
  9. House GOP introduces election reform bill
  10. Christie calls estimates of Trump rally crowd size ‘absurd’
  11. Investigation finds Clarence Thomas accepted more undisclosed gifts from ...
  12. Mr. Zuckerberg, release the Facebook Files
  13. Conservatives send warning to McCarthy on spending
  14. Student loans: Looming payments put spotlight on ‘real danger’ for borrowers
  15. Hunter Biden prosecutor disputes GOP, IRS whistleblower claim
  16. Pence says Trump’s Ukraine war promise requires giving ‘Putin what he ...
  17. Murphy says ‘the biggest policy mistake of the past 50 years in New Jersey’ ...
  18. Trump knocks Iowa governor over approach to 2024 presidential primary 
Load more