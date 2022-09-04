trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

The Weeknd cancels concert after dealing with vocal issues

by The Associated Press - 09/04/22 12:45 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/04/22 12:45 PM ET

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Weeknd suddenly ended his sold-out concert in Southern California after losing his voice during a mid-song performance.

The four-time Grammy winner was performing his third song “Can’t Feel My Face” before he abruptly stopped his show Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. He then walked off stage, eventually returned and told the audience he lost his voice.

While onstage, the Weeknd apologized for canceling the show and promised the audience a refund.

“I’m going to make sure everyone is good, you’ll get your money back,” he told the crowd. “But I’ll do a show real soon for you guys.”

The singer added: “I can’t give you what I want to give you.”

The Weeknd went on social media to explain that he’s devastated after his “voice went out” during the first song.

“Felt it go and my heart dropped,” he wrote. “My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

The next tour date scheduled for the “After Hours Til Dawn” tour is Sept. 22 in Toronto.

Tags

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Former GOP rep: Trump gave Democrats ...
  2. These GOP figures have knocked Trump ...
  3. Lofgren says Trump’s Saturday rally ...
  4. Trump says Fox News pushing ...
  5. Graham defends ‘riots in the ...
  6. Ron DeSantis’s genius plan to solve ...
  7. Why the US is becoming more brazen ...
  8. Trump may not be able to control the ...
  9. Lofgren says Trump’s FBI criticism ...
  10. Country singer Jason Aldean dropped ...
  11. Seven races that could decide the ...
  12. Scrutiny builds over FBI’s ...
  13. Why China is fuming over NASA’s ...
  14. Trump must explain what he did and ...
  15. Raskin: Ginni Thomas has ...
  16. Trump calls Biden ‘an enemy of the ...
  17. McCaul: A lot of Republicans were ...
  18. Our narrowing options in Ukraine
Load more

Video

See all Video