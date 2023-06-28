trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Entertainment

The Women’s World Cup official song is here, courtesy of BENEE and Mallrat

by MARIA SHERMAN, Associated Press - 06/28/23 8:32 PM ET
by MARIA SHERMAN, Associated Press - 06/28/23 8:32 PM ET
FILE - The FIFA Women's World Cup soccer trophy is displayed during a tour ahead of the Australia - New Zealand 2023 World Cup, at Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro on March 29, 2023. New Zealand alt-pop star BENEE and Australian musician Mallrat have released “Do It Again,” the official song of this year’s tournament. They will perform the song live at the opening ceremony at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20 prior to the first match, where New Zealand will take on Norway. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)
FILE – The FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer trophy is displayed during a tour ahead of the Australia – New Zealand 2023 World Cup, at Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro on March 29, 2023. New Zealand alt-pop star BENEE and Australian musician Mallrat have released “Do It Again,” the official song of…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — What’s a World Cup without an anthem, a rallying song for fans around the world?

In advance of the Women’s World Cup, running July 20 through Aug. 20, New Zealand alt-pop artist BENEE and Australian musician Mallrat have released “Do It Again,” the official song of this year’s tournament, which is hosted by their respective countries. They will perform the song at the opening ceremony at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, before the first match between New Zealand and Norway.

“Do It Again” recalls the energetic, eclectic pop of both performers — like a marriage between BENEE’s 2020 viral hit, “Supalonely,” and Mallrat’s accessible experimentalism, found in the song “Groceries.”

“Wake up / This is the start of it,” the women sing in the song’s ascendant chorus. “Head’s up / We’re coming home again.”

Earlier this month, FIFA announced it will pay each player at the Women’s World Cup at least $30,000, and the 23 players on the title-winning team will each get $270,000, following a promise made in March to better compensate the 732 players taking part in the tournament.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Entertainment News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP divided on first impeachment target
  2. The latest Hunter Biden controversy, explained
  3. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  4. Will the KGB be the last man standing in Russia?
  5. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  6. UPS Teamsters say nationwide strike is ‘imminent’ if Friday deadline not met
  7. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  8. DeSantis vetoes GOP-backed criminal justice reform bill
  9. Will the Supreme Court strike down debt forgiveness?
  10. Trump support dips among Republicans after federal indictment: poll 
  11. Jesse Watters: five things to know about the rising Fox News star 
  12. Christie bashes DeSantis’s Jan. 6 remarks: ‘Did he have a TV?’ 
  13. DeSantis suggests he would eliminate several federal agencies, including IRS
  14. Biden administration announces $7 billion residential solar grant program
  15. Biden mocks Tuberville for touting broadband funding he voted against 
  16. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  17. California owes reparations for making Ronald Reagan president
  18. Why Europe and America are going in opposite directions on youth transgender ...
Load more

Video

See all Video